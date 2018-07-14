Highlanders vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Rebels will be hoping to make their first ever Super Rugby finals campaign a certainty when they take on the Highlanders.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game in the final round of the 2018 Super Rugby season at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon, starting from 3:15pm AEST.

The equation for the Rebels is fairly simple: win this game and they are certain to feature in the Super Rugby finals for the first time in the history of the club.

Lose and, well, that’s where things get a bit more murky.

In that scenario, they would then need to cross their fingers and hope that the Jaguares are able to best the Sharks – because if not, they could get pushed out of the top eight.

Of course, even if the Rebels do win, there are big questions left over where they finish in the top eight.

A big-margin win or a bonus-point win would give them the chance to go into seventh, and if they do that they may well find themselves up against the Waratahs in finals.

That would be almost a dream matchup as it would guarantee at least one Australian side makes it through to the semi-finals.

Plus, it would give both teams an opportunity to play their finals match in Australia, giving them both a chance to play a strong brand.

As for the Highlanders, this match doesn’t mean a great deal to them – it may affect their ladder position, but either way they’re likely travelling in the first week of finals.

Depending on results, a loss may even stop them from travelling to South Africa, but their form is pretty solid after winning two of their last three.

Prediction

The Rebels will be desperate to keep their fate in their own hands here, but it’s hard to see them getting the job done away from home.

Highlanders by 11.

