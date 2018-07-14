Highlanders vs Rebels: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Rebels will be hoping to make their first ever Super Rugby finals campaign a certainty when they take on the Highlanders.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game in the final round of the 2018 Super Rugby season at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon, starting from 3:15pm AEST.
The equation for the Rebels is fairly simple: win this game and they are certain to feature in the Super Rugby finals for the first time in the history of the club.
Lose and, well, that’s where things get a bit more murky.
In that scenario, they would then need to cross their fingers and hope that the Jaguares are able to best the Sharks – because if not, they could get pushed out of the top eight.
Of course, even if the Rebels do win, there are big questions left over where they finish in the top eight.
A big-margin win or a bonus-point win would give them the chance to go into seventh, and if they do that they may well find themselves up against the Waratahs in finals.
That would be almost a dream matchup as it would guarantee at least one Australian side makes it through to the semi-finals.
Plus, it would give both teams an opportunity to play their finals match in Australia, giving them both a chance to play a strong brand.
As for the Highlanders, this match doesn’t mean a great deal to them – it may affect their ladder position, but either way they’re likely travelling in the first week of finals.
Depending on results, a loss may even stop them from travelling to South Africa, but their form is pretty solid after winning two of their last three.
Prediction
The Rebels will be desperate to keep their fate in their own hands here, but it’s hard to see them getting the job done away from home.
Highlanders by 11.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game between the Melbourne Rebels and the Highlanders in the final round of the 2018 Super Rugby season at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon, starting from 3:15pm AEST.
10:31pm
Harry said | 10:31pm | ! Report
Once again an Australian team loses a close game against kiwi teams. Why is this so in the current format? The answer is of course a number of factors, but IMO the biggest is a lack of rugby smarts. Second is similar but slightly different – an inability to execute basic skills under pressure. Third, and third only, is the bias of NZ refs to NZ teams. And before kiwi’s all howl, the same exists in SA (arguably the worst) and Australia (though we don;t seem to get many Aus refs in SR). this is understandable as their is a well documented tendency for refs to favour the home team, and, more prosaically, the players are used to playing under these refs and know their style.
But to return to the first two more important points … ball security and field possession are vital, and the coaches need to work on this.
7:53pm
Danny said | 7:53pm | ! Report
Doesn’t matter if there was a forward pass anyway, foul play still overules it
7:15pm
taylorman said | 7:15pm | ! Report
Well I for one am sick of Auckland rugby putting teams like this out and if someone doesnt do anything about it I will.
What the F has happened since I moved to Wellington in 2002.
BS at its worst.
6:28pm
Shane D said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Gee here I was thinking that the Highlanders won because of the way the youngsters on their bench lifted the enthusiasm in defence & attack.
So glad I came here to learn that it was actually the ref.
6:46pm
ajg said | 6:46pm | ! Report
i thought the highlanders were better overall (but geez they made a lot of uncaracteristic mistakes). the rebels’ decision making and other aspects let them done, so they did not deserve to win.
That being said, what I think a lot of people are annoyed about is the amount of games this year where a local referee has favoured the home team. i cant think of any other comp that allows this kind of bias. tonight we saw a rebels player taken out in the air, and it wasnt even reviewed! given how much the tmos micromanage all the games this year, why wasnt this looked at? where is the consistency?
so, yeh a lot of whinging – and anyone who says that the ref won the highlanders the game is exagerating. but also, when a majority of 50:50s go to the home team with a home team ref, of course you are going to get people rightly complaining and switching off. the nz teams would win without this. this tournament is just so bizarrely run
6:53pm
PeterK said | 6:53pm | ! Report
no doubt in my mind a neutral ref should be used, there was one available in CHCH just up the road, could have swapped.
Games like this reaffirm the subconscious bias found towards home country teams by the independent studies into rugby referee bias.
8:24pm
Danny said | 8:24pm | ! Report
So I take it you upset that Gus Gardner doing the Tahs/Brumbies game tonight with Ayoub as TMO?
Hometown ref etc!!
9:35pm
PeterK said | 9:35pm | ! Report
both teams from the same country , doesn’t matter who refs it would be a neutral.
7:05pm
Shane D said | 7:05pm | ! Report
Ironically enough it was the coaches that asked for the use of neutral refs to be scrapped in favour of using the best refs available.
Unfortunately you can’t please everyone.
7:09pm
PeterK said | 7:09pm | ! Report
I am sure the coaches blindly believed the myth that somehow rugby referees aren’t human and are immune from bias which every other person in the world has.
Who knows the whole conversation. It may have been a tradeoff since it saves a lot of money and where that money would be taken from.
7:13pm
riddler said | 7:13pm | ! Report
i heard it was a money thing when it happened to be fair..
but i could very well be wrong..
neutral would clear a lot of things up.. if the ref has a bad game then he can be dealt according to the ref’s controlling board norms..
i still think we are dearth good refs at the moment, especially in oz..
i have no idea why.. but in the 70 80 90s we had some quality oz refs and a useful conveyor belt.. now we seem to be getting some very very ordinary quality coming through..
7:24pm
moa said | 7:24pm | ! Report
Maybe they wouldn’t look so flash in hindsight Riddler were they under the same level of scrutiny Refs get today.
I’m all for neutral refs-if only to shut up the whining and to let us get back to talking about the game.
Probably wishful thinking though cos they will be ripping into the neutrals for being corrupt or whatever!
Part of the problem is that the game has become so complex….and I don’t think the RA’s are pulling their weight and giving full support to the man in the middle.
8:28am
taylorman said | 8:28am | ! Report
Its not the refs, its the whinging. If there were neutral refs, the whinging would take on an other form, probably about which city the ref lived for the greatest percentage of his life, and whether that city is closer to which team.
6:35am
Mapu said | 6:35am | ! Report
I almost thought they were trying to lose they were that bad yet still won.they will knock off the only Australia team next week with their top team back
1:57am
Connor33 said | 1:57am | ! Report
Cute. Suggest you watch the game again, Shane. I actually thought someone like yourself would have been a little more balanced and perhaps acknowledge that Jackson had a poor game, then perhaps not that the penalty count was 9-8.
But as I noted below, whether it’s France, the Brumbies last week or the Rebels this week—and please explain to me how Koribete’s landing on his back was not a yellow card—what we’ve seen is a genuine trend line that referees in NZ seem to bias towards NZ teams.
The theory goes: oh NZ teams have won so many, I better ensure that they win otherwise I’m an outlier as a refereee.
Either it is this, or there isn’t a genuine fear that NZer will put the referee in hospital because of the mad passion that exists in the country. I don’t know, I never been to NZ so I’m not qualified to really make a call on it.
What I do know is that we’ve seen 3 teams play NZ teams this year and dealt a horrible hand…incompetence is one thing, but the trend line of bias seems to suggest otherwise.
6:33am
Mapu said | 6:33am | ! Report
Rubbish you big crybaby
7:55am
timber said | 7:55am | ! Report
When has there ever been an act of violence against a Super ref in NZ? You throw the accusation out there and then back it up with absolutely nothing, weasel words from a sour loser.
Meanwhile, the Aussie teams get to gather points in a less demanding conference, that’s real.
6:03pm
riddler said | 6:03pm | ! Report
hard luck rebels.. didn’t see the game..
the rebs have some serious talent..
if they can get cooper down there and maybe even hunt..
that would make for an interesting squad next year
5:34pm
Faith said | 5:34pm | ! Report
Jaguares have fielded a 2nd string side against the Sharks so bad news for Rebs. But then again depends on which Sharks side comes out of the blocks …
5:24pm
Aj said | 5:24pm | ! Report
Great to see the whinging continues! Any way who was the highlanders 15, two missed kicks for touch, one or two charged down kicks Andrew two or three rubbish passes how was he not hooked?
5:28pm
Faith said | 5:28pm | ! Report
Rookie Josh Ioane. Had a shocker – needs to be taken back to the developing team. Says a lot that Rebels could not take advantage …
5:21pm
Worlds Biggest said | 5:21pm | ! Report
Very entertaining game, Rebels up by 12 with 20 to go really needed better game management to see it out once again. Just too much play in there own half which in turn they got caned at the breakdown. Then when they were in the Highlanders half they turned it over. Jackson did seem to punish the Rebels in that final quarter rightly or wrongly.
Ultimately if the Rebs miss out then they will look back on all the opportunities missed in these last 3 games. Win one of these and they make the 8. They still might but it’s now out of there hands.
5:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:27pm | ! Report
Yeah I thought the same – very good game of rugby. Both teams were in attack mode. Good to watch.
5:29pm
moa said | 5:29pm | ! Report
Hey Scott; Just curious.Did you think the Refs were favouring the home side at all?
5:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:35pm | ! Report
I didn’t think it was overly favourable one way or another. The odd questionable decision, but you’re going to get that in any game. I’m honestly not sure what all the complaining is about Moa.
6:14pm
Geoff Parkes said | 6:14pm | ! Report
Good call Scott.
It was an entertaining match, both sides having a go, lots of mistakes and turnovers both ways – and the refereeing had no impact on the result at all.
6:57pm
Nicholas Bishop said | 6:57pm | ! Report
Only caught the last quarter Geoff, but the officiating was incompetent to put it politely!
They missed an obvious forward pass between the rep 9 and Naholo which even the commentators spotted in real time, then allowed the Landers rep 2 to first form a ruck, then try to pick the ball up and knock it on, then pick it up again and “score” near the line. That was a go-ahead score so it did matter 🙂
The game definitely highlighted the need for neutral refs, esp when the result really matters (to the Rebels chances of making the playoffs).
7:41pm
Worlds Biggest said | 7:41pm | ! Report
So we have two of our esteemed columnists in Geoff saying ref was fine and Nick the complete opposite !!
7:12pm
PeterK said | 7:12pm | ! Report
NB – Exactly.
There have been multiple studies that show subconscious bias towards team from the same country as the ref.
This game is a perfect example.
Also noticable the nz followers can’t see it but the oz fans of course can, and if it was in oz with an oz ref the reverse would probably happen.
Good to see a neutral rugby expert provide their view.
8:07am
timber said | 8:07am | ! Report
Sorry Nick, but what sequence were you watching?
I saw no.16 competing for the ball on the ground against a Rebels player, the ball goes backward from his hands (also pushed forward by the Rebels player), he regathers and scores.
I can’t see a knock on there (other than the Rebels player), another ref may have decided otherwise but it certainly wasn’t an outrageous or even controversial call.
8:09am
taylorman said | 8:09am | ! Report
Well heres your solution…take the refereee out of the game. Doh!
6:25pm
moa said | 6:25pm | ! Report
Cheers Scott; I find it all a bit bewildering sometimes.No one mentioned the reprieve the officials handed the Rebels on fulltime when they picked up that accidental offside.
We have seen those result in scrums in recent months!
Anyway ignorance is bliss;I didn’t see the blatant bias and therefore enjoyed the game accordingly.
7:36pm
julius said | 7:36pm | ! Report
@Nicholas Bishop
“They missed an obvious forward pass between the rep 9 and Naholo which even the commentators spotted in real time, then allowed the Landers rep 2 to first form a ruck, then try to pick the ball up and knock it on, then pick it up again and “score” near the line. That was a go-ahead score so it did matter”
The ball was played by a Rebels player on the ground. There was no knock on. I love your claim that “neutral refs” can see things other refs can’t. Three guess which side you wanted to win.
Jackson penalised the hell out of the Highlanders… They would be the first to say they’d like a different ref.
4:52am
Ken Catchpole's Other Leg said | 4:52am | ! Report
Julius, Nicholas only saw the last quarter of the game.
You will find it hard to claim that Nic is another ‘Aussie whinger’.
Jackson (and his TMO) had a shocker. Hands in a ruck that never was.
Penalty for holding on against a tackler who never released. TMO refusing to review a knee to a head in the air, and Koroibete being flipped onto his back by a charger taking him in the air.
There are four missed penalties, at least.
I, too, wish we were not talking about the referee. But NZ refs and TMOs keep giving us so much to talk about.
You do know that Nicholas has written in from Wales, right?
This had a lot of attributes of a great game of footy. But it was as if Jackson saw everything that the Zoo clowns wanted him to see, and little of what they didn’t.