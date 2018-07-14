 

Lions vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores

Scott Pryde Roar Guru
 

By , 14 Jul 2018 Scott Pryde is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , ,

0 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Lions vs Bulls

    Super Rugby, 14 July, 2018
    Emirates Airlines Park
    Fulltime - Lions 38, Bulls 12
    Lions   Bulls
    38 FINAL SCORE 12
    6 TRIES 2
    3 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Marius van der westhuizen
    Touch judges: AJ Jacobs & Stephan Geldenhuys
    TMO: Christian du Preez

    The Lions will be looking to wrap up top spot in the South African conference at the end of the Super Rugby season when they host the Bulls in the final round. Join The Roar for live scores from 11:05pm (AEST).

    With just two games of the Super Rugby season to go, the South African conference will decide the final seedings ahead of the playoffs.

    The Lions, as it stands, lead the South African conference, but that could easily change with a loss tonight. They will still need other results to work against them, but a loss for the Lions and a win for the Jaguares later on in the day when they play the Sharks would ensure the Lions lose their home final.

    Luckily for the Lions, they are playing a Bulls side who shouldn’t offer up a great deal in what will be their final game of the season, win, lose or draw.

    Worryingly, the Lions had won two straight heading into the June international window, but came away with a shock loss to the Sharks in Durban last week.

    It kept the Sharks alive and meant the Lions have to put everything into their final game of the season.

    On the flip side, the Bulls have been a heap worse than the Sharks and this final game of the season will be played in Johannesburg, rather than away from home.

    The Bulls have just six wins to their name for the season, which included a surprise one over the Jaguares last week. It ended the Argentinian side’s runs of wins and if they are playing party pooper at the end of the season, there would be no better time to win than now away from home.

    Prediction
    Hard to see the Lions not getting the job done here. They still have enough to play for and should be right up for this clash against a side who have struggled this year.

    Lions by 14.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 11:05pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 2000 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion