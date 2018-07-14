Lions vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores

The Lions will be looking to wrap up top spot in the South African conference at the end of the Super Rugby season when they host the Bulls in the final round. Join The Roar for live scores from 11:05pm (AEST).

With just two games of the Super Rugby season to go, the South African conference will decide the final seedings ahead of the playoffs.

The Lions, as it stands, lead the South African conference, but that could easily change with a loss tonight. They will still need other results to work against them, but a loss for the Lions and a win for the Jaguares later on in the day when they play the Sharks would ensure the Lions lose their home final.

Luckily for the Lions, they are playing a Bulls side who shouldn’t offer up a great deal in what will be their final game of the season, win, lose or draw.

Worryingly, the Lions had won two straight heading into the June international window, but came away with a shock loss to the Sharks in Durban last week.

It kept the Sharks alive and meant the Lions have to put everything into their final game of the season.

On the flip side, the Bulls have been a heap worse than the Sharks and this final game of the season will be played in Johannesburg, rather than away from home.

The Bulls have just six wins to their name for the season, which included a surprise one over the Jaguares last week. It ended the Argentinian side’s runs of wins and if they are playing party pooper at the end of the season, there would be no better time to win than now away from home.

Prediction

Hard to see the Lions not getting the job done here. They still have enough to play for and should be right up for this clash against a side who have struggled this year.

Lions by 14.

