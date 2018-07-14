Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

Just under two months removed from their infamous brawl an improper use of the sin bin, the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm will clash again with plenty on the line. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).
That punch-up and the controversy which followed were a talking point for weeks, but what did get swept under the carpet was the result – which very much came as a surprise.
The Sea Eagles, who were horrendously out of form, went to Melbourne and won 20 points to 4. It showed a couple of things – first, this Melbourne side aren’t the Storm of previous seasons and second, the Sea Eagles are pretty good at their best.
Unfortunately for the men from the northern beaches, there has been a lot between their best and their worst this season, with the ugly side of their game rearing its head far too often.
It means they sit all the way down the bottom in 13th spot with just 12 competition points (only five victories and a bye) to their name.
Still, they are in mathematical chance of making the finals, having kept their season alive last time out. With eight games to go, they can still finish on 28 points, which may not be enough, but it doesn’t quite rule them out yet.
Their last start win over the Panthers before the bye was a quality one, and the pressure today falls on Daly Cherry-Evans (should he play), who had an outstanding performance for the Queensland Maroons in State of Origin 3 on Wednesday.
On the other side of the coin, the Storm are coming off a thumping of the St George Illawarra Dragons. It’s hard to know what to make of the game given all the Origin players on both sides were out of action, but Melbourne attacked freely throughout the game with Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Smith playing influential hands.
Before that, the Storm had won a scrappy encounter against the Roosters and all of the Knights, Broncos and Cowboys to make it five straight since their loss to the Sea Eagles.
They are a different team to the one who lost at home, with players finding form across the park. Hughes will move from fullback to the halves should Billy Slater return from Origin duty which should only strengthen them further.
Prediction
The Sea Eagles are hard to beat at Brookvale, but there is no question the Storm have been better in recent weeks. Cameron Smith should guide them over the line.
Storm by 10.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this crucial NRL match from 5:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:15pm
Forty Twenty said | 8:15pm | ! Report
8:08pm
Forty Twenty said | 8:08pm | ! Report
Storm had 7 players out from their starting line up and that means Manly should win some with great insight are saying. Manly have Api, Walker ,Srironen , both wingers and Croker out from the top of my head but that doesn’t enter the equation it seems.
Storm were expected to win by 10 by the author above and that is a fair prediction.
Manly don’t have the luxury of resting players they already have too many out injured.
You can find little things that refs miss that will happen in every game and it’s part of the deal but a comical forward pass yet again sails past the nose of a touchie and somehow he misses what everyone else can see. No matter which team you follow if you don’t understand how damaging that is to the result then I hope it happens to your team in a finals game or GF and maybe then you might get it. Huge issue for the NRL to deal with, absolutely no doubt about it.
7:24pm
Steve said | 7:24pm | ! Report
Storm got handed that game on the platter by the refs. Blatant forward pass for their first try and a dodgy penalty to hand them the win.
7:29pm
Dave Jacobs said | 7:29pm | ! Report
Manly should have won that game, storm had 7 players from their starting 17 Out
7:37pm
Morgs said | 7:37pm | ! Report
Manly get the first try via video ref despite evidence the ball was knocked-on, then pass it forwards in lead-up to second try. Not to mention one to of home team calls. Storm had all their Origin players bar Glasby out, played poorly, yet still managed to win. Manly didn’t score a single point in the second half, despite numerous chances. Refs did not decide the outcome, Storm were just too good in the end.
7:46pm
Tom G said | 7:46pm | ! Report
Not to mention the abandonment of policing the ruck and ten metres. Very one sided all night
7:23pm
Nat said | 7:23pm | ! Report
nathan, to think that gorilla could’ve been given to a needy stripper and you blew it on Manly! 😉
7:22pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:22pm | ! Report
7:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:20pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the game Roarers?
7:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:18pm | ! Report
FULLTIME
Brad Parker away from the scrum for the first play of the set, then it’s Taupau with another run. They spread right now and Cherry-Evans is tackled on halfway. That’s three with 40 seconds to go, but they lose ground on the next. That’s poor from Manly. Tom Trbojevic within 40 and Hodkinson takes a shot at field goal, but it’s a bludger, going dead.
That’ll do it. The Storm have won at Brookvale by a point! Wonderful game of footy that was.
Sea Eagles 13
Storm 14
7:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:16pm | ! Report
79′ – The Storm bring it away through Kenny Bromwich and Stimson, before Hoffman and Bromwich get them over halfway on the fifth play. Cameron Smith comes out of dummy half on the last and drills it out in the corner.
Manly come in and stop the clock with 66 seconds to go and 80 metres to run.
Sea Eagles 13
Storm 14
7:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:15pm | ! Report
78′ – Taupau having a huge game. He makes his 21st run, then gets a quick play the ball and they spread all the way to the right wing, clearing halfway before Brad Parker is pulled down. Taupau back to the middle with another run, then it’s Cherry-Evans to Lane, but he tries to offload and Hoffman grabs it.
Sea Eagles 13
Storm 14
7:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:14pm | ! Report
77′ – The Storm bring it back from the sideline through Blair, then it’s Kamakamica tackled in front of the posts. Kenny Bromwich at the line and he is pulled down a metre out, before they go right again and Scott puts the hammer down but flicks an offload into touch.
Now there is push and shove with Vunivalu and Wright coming together.
Sea Eagles 13
Storm 14