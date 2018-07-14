Manly Sea Eagles vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

Just under two months removed from their infamous brawl an improper use of the sin bin, the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm will clash again with plenty on the line. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).

That punch-up and the controversy which followed were a talking point for weeks, but what did get swept under the carpet was the result – which very much came as a surprise.

The Sea Eagles, who were horrendously out of form, went to Melbourne and won 20 points to 4. It showed a couple of things – first, this Melbourne side aren’t the Storm of previous seasons and second, the Sea Eagles are pretty good at their best.

Unfortunately for the men from the northern beaches, there has been a lot between their best and their worst this season, with the ugly side of their game rearing its head far too often.

It means they sit all the way down the bottom in 13th spot with just 12 competition points (only five victories and a bye) to their name.

Still, they are in mathematical chance of making the finals, having kept their season alive last time out. With eight games to go, they can still finish on 28 points, which may not be enough, but it doesn’t quite rule them out yet.

Their last start win over the Panthers before the bye was a quality one, and the pressure today falls on Daly Cherry-Evans (should he play), who had an outstanding performance for the Queensland Maroons in State of Origin 3 on Wednesday.

On the other side of the coin, the Storm are coming off a thumping of the St George Illawarra Dragons. It’s hard to know what to make of the game given all the Origin players on both sides were out of action, but Melbourne attacked freely throughout the game with Jahrome Hughes and Cameron Smith playing influential hands.

Before that, the Storm had won a scrappy encounter against the Roosters and all of the Knights, Broncos and Cowboys to make it five straight since their loss to the Sea Eagles.

They are a different team to the one who lost at home, with players finding form across the park. Hughes will move from fullback to the halves should Billy Slater return from Origin duty which should only strengthen them further.

Prediction

The Sea Eagles are hard to beat at Brookvale, but there is no question the Storm have been better in recent weeks. Cameron Smith should guide them over the line.

Storm by 10.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this crucial NRL match from 5:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.