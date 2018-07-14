Melbourne Demons vs Western Bulldogs: AFL highlights, live scores, blog

The Melbourne Demons will host fellow Victorians the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on Saturday afternoon, in the Bulldogs first game at the venue this year. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:35pm AEST.
Melbourne got back on the winners list last Saturday night with a 54-point win over Fremantle.
The Demons would have been pleased to take the win in warm and humid conditions, but were very wasteful in front of goals, kicking a total of 24 behinds.
Meanwhile, after strong performances in a close loss to North Melbourne and a close win over Geelong, the Western Bulldogs went backwards with a very poor second half against Hawthorn.
Two points up at half time, the Bulldogs then conceded seven goals in the third term and fell to a 63-point defeat at Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.
In team news, Melbourne have been forced to make two changes after injuries to Joel Smith (hip) and Billy Stretch (toe) in Darwin.
Bernie Vince will return after two weeks out of the senior side, while Jay Kennedy Harris comes in for his first match of the season.
The Western Bulldogs have been further hit by injury with vice-captain Marcus Bontempelli ruled out following surgery for appendicitis.
Also unavailable at selection were Tom Boyd (back soreness) and Hayden Crozier (hamstring tightness).
Mitch Honeychurch, Jack Macrae and Jordan Roughead will take their places in the side; Macrae returning after a hamstring injury kept him out for two weeks.
These two teams last met six rounds ago at Etihad Stadium, where the Demons were clinical and came away with a strong 49-point win.
Alex Neal-Bullen will play his 50th AFL game, while Jason Johannisen will notch up 100 games and take the reigns as captain in the absence of Easton Wood and Marcus Bontempelli.
Prediction
The unpredictable Western Bulldogs pose a threat to premiership contenders or pretenders (take your pick) the Melbourne Demons.
However, Max Gawn should dominate the ruck and give his quality midfield first use of the ball, allowing the Demons to kick away to a tenth victory for the season and hold their spot in the top eight for another week.
Melbourne by 23 points.
Sarah Wildy said | 8:38pm
The Melbourne Demons have blitzed the Western Bulldogs in the second half, to kick away to a 50 point victory at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.
The first half was hotly contested, the intensity was high and the Bulldogs work in the midfield had the Demons struggling to capitalise on Max Gawn’s dominate ruck work.
At half-time Melbourne held a three-point advantage.
Seven consecutive goals to the Demons in the third term and eight total (to the Bulldogs’ three) allowed them to break away and stretch their lead to 30 points at the final change.
Gawn’s centre bounce dominance and the clearance work by the Melbourne midfielders allowed them to score consecutive goals and quickly.
A four goal to one final quarter increased Melbourne’s lead to 50 points come the final siren, a percentage boosting win and the Demons’ hold on to their place in the top eight.
In the absence of late withdrawal Jack Viney, Angus Brayshaw (38 disposals, 6 clearances) and Clayton Oliver (34 disposals, 1 goal, 6 tackles) put in impressive performances to get on top of the midfield battle in the second half.
Max Gawn had another day out in the ruck with 41 hit-outs, while forward Jesse Hogan booted four goals and Tom McDonald three, dominating the smaller Bulldogs’ defence.
Jack Macrae (33 disposals, 8 tackles) and Lachie Hunter (35 disposals, 1 goal) battled hard in the midfield for the Bulldogs and Mitch Wallis contributed with three goals up forward, including two in the first quarter.
Jason Johannisen celebrated game 100 by captaining his side and contributing with two goals to their tally of ten.
Jack Viney was a late out today, replaced by Mitch Hannan. Viney could miss several weeks with scans revealing signs of stress on his toe.
For the Bulldogs, Josh Schache went down in the second term after contact on his knee by Sam Frost, but returned for the rest of the match.
Billy Gowers landed awkwardly in a marking contest in the final term, hurting his right ankle, but
Next up for the Demons is a trip down the coast to GMHBA Stadium to face Geelong on Saturday night, and the Western Bulldogs will travel to Perth to take on the West Coast Eagles.
Final Score
Melbourne: 18.11 (119)
Western Bulldogs: 10.9 (69)
Sarah Wildy said | 7:13pm
FULL TIME
Goals
Melbourne: Hogan 4, T McDonald 3, Garlett, Neal-Bullen, Spargo 2, Hannan, Lewis, Melksham, Oliver, Petracca
Western Bulldogs: Wallis 3, Schache, Johannisen 2, Hunter, Lipinski, McLean
Disposals
Melbourne: Brayshaw 39, Oliver 34, Lewis 23
Western Bulldogs: Hunter 35, Macrae 33, Dunkley 30
Sarah Wildy said | 7:09pm
Q4 0′ – FULL TIME
Huge win for Melbourne in the end, they belt the Western Bulldogs by 50 points.
Brayshaw (39 disposals), Oliver (34 disposals, 1 goal), Hogan (4 goals) and Gawn (41 hit-outs, 17 disposals) were all big for the Demons in the win today.
Melbourne: 18.11 (119)
Western Bulldogs: 10.9 (69)
Sarah Wildy said | 7:05pm
Q4 1′
Final minute of the game…
Melbourne: 119
Western Bulldogs: 69
Sarah Wildy said | 7:03pm
Q4 2′ – GOAL DEMONS
Team play: Turnover, ball goes in the corridor to Oliver, Bradshaw and Hogan all involved, ball ends up back with Oliver who goes long to Petracca on his own, he plays on and goals.
Melbourne: 119
Western Bulldogs: 69
Sarah Wildy said | 7:01pm
Q4 3′ – GOAL DEMONS
Quick response by Melbourne out the centre and T McDonald can take a good contested grab in the Demons’ forward 50. He nails the set shot and puts the margin back out to 44.
Melbourne: 113
Western Bulldogs: 69
Sarah Wildy said | 7:00pm
Q4 4′ – GOAL BULLDOGS
Two goals for Johannisen in game 100. Sitting front and square on the contest, he gathers and snaps.
Melbourne: 107
Western Bulldogs: 69