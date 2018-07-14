Third-Place Playoff England vs Belgium 2018 FIFA World Cup live stream in Australia when does it start in Australian time

Planning to watch England take on Belgium in the Third-Place Playoff at the 2018 FIFA World Cup from Australia? You’re in the right place because we’ve got everything you need to know right here.
First you’ll need to know when it’s on. These timezones are doing your head in by now surely, aye? Don’t worry, because regular sleep patterns are back on the menu in just a few short days.
The match will start at midnight Saturday night (or Sunday morning) in the AEST time zone – so if you’re in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, ACT or Tasmania, this is the time for you.
If you’re watching from the Northern Territory or South Australia, the match will start for you at 11:30pm on Saturday night in the ACST time zone.
If you’re watching from Western Australia, the match will start at 10pm on Saturday night in the AWST time zone.
Now, as for how to watch, there’s a few different options.
If you’re planning to watch the match on TV, well, it’s very simple: just change the channel over the SBS, and you’re ready to go.
If you’re planning to live stream the match they’ve got two options.
Probably the simplest way to do things would be to live stream SBS’s coverage via their website or app, The World Game.
The SBS live stream is free.
However you’ve also got the option of looking to live stream via Optus if you’d like to do so, though this is a paid service and has been widely criticised for its reliability throughout the World Cup so far.
Key details
Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium
When: 12am AEST
Watch: SBS, live, Optus, live
Betting: Belgium $2.25, England $3.10, Draw $3.65
Belgium
England
Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Fabian Delph, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Harry Kane (captain), Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck.