Waratahs vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs hosts the Brumbies Saturday night at Allianz Stadium, Sydney. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEST.

Daryl Gibson’s Waratahs have had a happy season so far. If they win this match, this would be the Australian conference version of a grand slam – a win over all other conference members.

Dan McKellar must also be feeling good. Whilst his season started horribly with a 30 per cent win-rate after 10 games, the Brumbies are starting to look great.

Although the Brumbies are far from the position of last years’ conference leadership, they have started to score tries reaching almost six tries per match in their recent stretch.

Today, they might do this same, by leveraging on their bigger pack.

“The Tahs” are also a try scoring machine. They have the speedy forwards with an excellent set piece and diverse backline attacking platform.

Gibson have selected the same team as last week, which is a signal that he wants to win this game, win the “clean sweep” and create momentum for the elimination rounds.

Three things I look forward to in this match are:

1. the fullback competition between Tom Banks vs “Izzy” Folau

2. The set piece between the bigger Brumbies and the clever Waratahs.

3. Bernard Foley’s accuracy from the tee, which the Waratahs will rely on during the finals.

Prediction

A lot of tries, with the Waratahs scoring more.