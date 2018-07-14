Waratahs vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Waratahs hosts the Brumbies Saturday night at Allianz Stadium, Sydney. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:45pm AEST.
Daryl Gibson’s Waratahs have had a happy season so far. If they win this match, this would be the Australian conference version of a grand slam – a win over all other conference members.
Dan McKellar must also be feeling good. Whilst his season started horribly with a 30 per cent win-rate after 10 games, the Brumbies are starting to look great.
Although the Brumbies are far from the position of last years’ conference leadership, they have started to score tries reaching almost six tries per match in their recent stretch.
Today, they might do this same, by leveraging on their bigger pack.
“The Tahs” are also a try scoring machine. They have the speedy forwards with an excellent set piece and diverse backline attacking platform.
Gibson have selected the same team as last week, which is a signal that he wants to win this game, win the “clean sweep” and create momentum for the elimination rounds.
Three things I look forward to in this match are:
1. the fullback competition between Tom Banks vs “Izzy” Folau
2. The set piece between the bigger Brumbies and the clever Waratahs.
3. Bernard Foley’s accuracy from the tee, which the Waratahs will rely on during the finals.
Prediction
A lot of tries, with the Waratahs scoring more.
10:12am
Lol said | 10:12am | ! Report
Brumbies predominantly coached by Fisher after June break.
McKellar shunted sideways!
Could be on for the dreaded chop
10:52am
Fionn said | 10:52am | ! Report
Where did you hear this?
11:10am
Lol said | 11:10am | ! Report
Reliable source.
McKellar given option to get out early.
11:21am
Lol said | 11:21am | ! Report
Looking to Japan as Europe is full
11:27am
Fionn said | 11:27am | ! Report
Interesting to hear, mate. I hadn’t heard anything, but I guess it would explain some of the turnaround if there was a quiet change in coaching staff, but it does make me sad for Dan, whom I’ve met personally and was very polite and kind in person. I’ll keep my ears out now. Cheers.
11:36am
Lol said | 11:36am | ! Report
Yep well don’t judge a book by its cover they say.
Yells and screams and Carey’s on like a spoilt brat at trainings and players have had enough. Also lacks very immature on the game.
Even the results in NRC were poor considering he had a very good list. The screaming goes through these times as well.
Leaders and Fisher took over and changed the way they were playing.
It’s worked so looks like McKellar has to go.
Hewitt on shakey ground also but will stay under Fisher!
11:40am
Fionn said | 11:40am | ! Report
That’s sad but interesting to hear, thank you. Well the attack certainly turned around in the second half of the season. Hewat’s influence, or Fisher’s? Either way, it seemed to be working, and, importantly, the players looked like they were having fun!
11:45am
Lol said | 11:45am | ! Report
The leaders/players took over attack.
Ryan coached the defence wanting no input from McKellar.
11:52am
Baz said | 11:52am | ! Report
Brumbies looked potent. Really how we thought they should have been all season based on the roster. Lets hope they are smart enough to retain CLL.
11:55am
Fionn said | 11:55am | ! Report
Imagine if we had got back Toomua as well!
9. Powell, 10. Lealiifano, 11. Muirhead, 12. Toomua, 13. Kuridrani, 14. Speight, 15. Banks
If Speight left then Verity-Amm and Dargaville are both good players also.
I hope we target Barnes given that the Top League is off for a season, or even Giteau perhaps… Although perhaps he wouldn’t be able to play Super Rugby anymore.
10:55pm
CraigP said | 10:55pm | ! Report
Whole of the Tahs team lacked in tackling ability -falling off opposition. Forwards asleep for most of the game and never there at the breakdown. Discipline appalling, too many penalties against us.
Guys this is finals season, wake up or you’re gone!
10:45pm
Ethan said | 10:45pm | ! Report
Cracking game of rugby, and finally, well reffed!
Why was lealifano not in the June squad? Can’t be picked now as he’s playing Japan. Seems a massive stuff up given our lack of ten depth.
10:55pm
PeterK said | 10:55pm | ! Report
CLL specifically made himself unavailable for the june series due to medical reasons from the recovery from leukemia.
10:44am
ethan said | 10:44am | ! Report
Thanks, glad to know there is a sane reason behind it.
7:48am
Danny said | 7:48am | ! Report
Loved the game, and as a neutral thought it had most of what we want in a game of rugby! Brumbies were bloody good, but also taking into account that Tahs I am sure may of lacked a very slight need to be desperate as they already knew they were playing next week. All in all a bloody good ad for the game here in Aus!
10:13pm
Faith said | 10:13pm | ! Report
I’m sure Tahs will be back to scoring at will and taking in almost as many points but winning it when it matters. They are dearly missing Hooper. And this performance possibly lost them a home semis …
10:09pm
Worlds Biggest said | 10:09pm | ! Report
Brumbies far too good, certainly saved there best performance for last. The Tahs just didn’t have the intensity tonight and overall a poor performance leading into the Semi’s.
Gibson and Co have a big job to turn it around for next week. The defence just needs to be far, far better, set piece was shaky whilst the attack was too lateral and predictable.
Rona was schooled by TK who was outstanding. Banks was excellent & Pocock was immense.
10:21pm
Riddler said | 10:21pm | ! Report
Yep mate.. Wasn’t the tahs finest performance.
Brumbies played well..
Still your lads are in the finals..
Al ot to look forward to!!
10:53pm
Worlds Biggest said | 10:53pm | ! Report
Cheers Rids, happy the Tahs are in the Semis mate, however not happy with this performance going into it. A lot of work to do on the training paddock this week.
10:36pm
PeterK said | 10:36pm | ! Report
banks did miss too many tackles though, mind you most were against TN
10:49pm
Worlds Biggest said | 10:49pm | ! Report
Fair call however he did make a great try saver one on one with Big T. Banks reminds me a bit of Chris Latham, can snuff out a gap, good broken field runner and also has a decent boot.
10:53pm
PeterK said | 10:53pm | ! Report
I would prefer him on the wallaby wing ahead of DHP and Hodge as a wing / fb hybrid
9:30am
Fionn said | 9:30am | ! Report
A lot of the “tackles” he missed was when Naiyaravoro bumped him off and he came straight back and tackled him again. Remember the try-saving one on TN on the Brumbies’ try line? Banks was bumped backwards and came forward again and held Naiyaravoro off the line until a second player came in and pushed him out. It was superb defence.
10:17am
PeterK said | 10:17am | ! Report
being bumped off is still a missed tackle, with better technique you don’t get bumped off.
10:21am
Fionn said | 10:21am | ! Report
Not all missed tackles are equal. Being bumped off by Bernard Foley would be bad technique, being bumped off by Naiyaravoro is to be expected. I’d say at least 75% of the time that he builds up any speed he bumps off the first tackle, if not the second and/or third also.
10:28am
PeterK said | 10:28am | ! Report
good tacklers don’t get bumped off even by TN.
Getting dragged along is a different matter.
10:31am
Fionn said | 10:31am | ! Report
I’ve seen plenty of good tacklers bumped off by him. Even Pocock missed a tackle on him last night.
10:49am
PeterK said | 10:49am | ! Report
pocock wasn’t bumped off 4 times, a good tackler adjusts for the next time.
10:50am
Fionn said | 10:50am | ! Report
Show me the four instances in which he was bumped off.
11:03am
PeterK said | 11:03am | ! Report
you said a lot of the tackles he missed were him being bumped off. He missed 4 tackles, how many were bumped off then.
He is a competent tackler verging on good.
Banks has missed 25% of his tackles in super rugby, just acceptable.
DHP misses 33% which is too many.
Tackle effectiveness 64% same as Folau, DHP is 62%. Hodge 67%.
11:13am
Fionn said | 11:13am | ! Report
I don’t really use raw stats to judge defensive ability. For example, Pocock’s missed tackle on TN was during a Waratah counterattack in broken play where Pocock was the only man within about 10m of space and TN was at full speed. In that context and with TN moving at speed and Pocock static a missed tackle isn’t nearly as bad as just missing one in the line.
I saw Banks ‘miss’ two tackles on TN from memory. The first one Banks was on the Brumbies’ try line and he was standing static straight in front of TN about 1m in front. If he had stepped to the side and tried to hit him at an angle (where it’s easier to make the tackle) then TNs speed would have carried him over the try line and he would have scored before Banks got him out. The second option was to stand right in front of him and to tackle high in an attempt to stop him from getting over the try line, despite the likelihood of being bumped backwards. It was the better play.
He was bumped backwards back over the try line, but was then able to step forward and tackle TN again, only now TNs momentum had been stopped. Thus, he was able to hold him and stop him from getting over the line and wait for the cover tackler to come and push TN out, which happened. It was good defensive play when attempting to tackle someone much bigger and stronger than you running at speed.
At least one other time he hit TN near the sideline and slowed his speed right down so the next tackler could hit him out, which also happened.
Banks is faster than Folau and works much harder in getting in position to make the tackle, so he both has more difficult tackles and contributes more defensively, which isn’t picked up in the stats. However, Folau contributes a lot defensively in terms of defusing high balls, which also isn’t picked up in the stats.
10:06pm
Pocock is a cancer said | 10:06pm | ! Report
Brumbies would have won by 30 without Pocock. Killed off the attack and generally shuffled around like a pig in heat.
9:58pm
bigbaz said | 9:58pm | ! Report
Thought Powell’s service kept the Brums on the front foot all night, can’t recall him missing a ruck before he was replaced. Not a bad pass either.
10:04pm
PeterK said | 10:04pm | ! Report
totally outplayed phipps
10:22pm
Riddler said | 10:22pm | ! Report
Complete exaggeration..
And adds to an untrue narrative.
10:44pm
ozinsa said | 10:44pm | ! Report
Agreed. Phipps work rate is phenomenal. I thought they were both good in the areas you’d expect. Best Australian halfback performance of the weekend was McDermott yesterday. Accurate and fast pass, good kicking game and some pace. Didn’t note his defence but he’s a complete attacking 9
9:28am
Fionn said | 9:28am | ! Report
Phipps missed a quite lot of tackles (the one for the Muirhead try was atrocious) and his passing was laboured and inaccurate. He in no way played well.
12:19am
TomTom said | 12:19am | ! Report
Powell only looked better than Phipps ’cause his team showed some urgency at the ruck. The Tahs on the other hand… what a mess. Hate to be the halfback salvaging that mess of a ruck.
9:28am
Fionn said | 9:28am | ! Report
Powell looked better than Phipps because his passing was longer, faster and more accurate.