Wimbledon 2018 Women’s Final live scores, blog: Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber

Following a slow start to the grass season at Mallorca and Eastbourne, Angelique Kerber has found her stride at the Championships to charge through for her second career final at the All England Club.
The world No.10 has already delivered her best grand slam result since 2016 where she won titles at the Australian and US Open tournaments while also finishing runner-up at Wimbledon.
Kerber has dropped just one set throughout her campaign so far defeating Russian Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-3 before doing it tough against Claire Liu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Since the third round, Kerber has faced a number of highly fancied opponents but has managed to go through unscathed defeating 18th seed Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 and then Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6.
Daria Kasatkina and Jelena Ostapenko also struggled against the German, both going down in straight sets as Kerber looks to post a strong result and win her third grand slam title.
She is well-noted for her weakness playing on grass courts but she will be open to an expansive match that offers her the ability to run and play well behind her baseline to create good shot selection.
Serena Williams has had a spectacular Wimbledon campaign, settling straight back into the Championships following a year out due to her pregnancy with her first child.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion has dropped only one set all tournament rising back to the top of the WTA Tour.
The American enjoyed a first-round win over Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-3, before defeating Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4 and Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6. She then won comfortably against Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-2 setting up a meeting with Italian Camila Giorgi.
Giorgi gave Williams an early scare, taking the first set however, the American fought back with some strong baseline play with a characteristic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. She then blew 13th seed Julia Goerges off the court 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in the final.
Serena Williams’ strengths are well-documented and she will use her strong serve and forehand to push Kerber around the court however, her footwork along the baseline will need to improve as her opponent will look to fatigue the 36-year-old.
Williams has dominated meetings between the two, winning six matches from eight outings.
The pair will find themselves in familiar territory after contesting the final at the 2016 Championships where Williams won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.
It is the only time they have ever played each other on grass however, Kerber has previously pinched silverware from the American at the 2016 Australian Open winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to claim a maiden grand slam title.
Prediction
Williams has been impressive all tournament and claim an eighth title at Wimbledon in a three-set thriller, her first grand slam victory since falling pregnant with her first child in early 2017.
Williams in three sets.
10:20am
Marcus said | 10:20am | ! Report
So, Kerber had “managed to go through unscathed” while Williams had “had a spectacular Wimbledon campaign?” Considering the standards of the opponents each player had to go through to reach the final, I think that could have been the other way around!
Anyway, good performance by Kerber. Nice piece of trivia – she joins Venus Williams as the only players to have beaten Serena in a Grand Slam final twice.
2:35am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:35am | ! Report
That concludes The Roar’s coverage of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships women’s singles final between Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams.
Kerber has won her third grand slam title, her first at the Wimbledon Championships, with a straight sets victory over Serena Williams.
2:35am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:35am | ! Report
Angelique Kerber: “It’s just a dream come true. First I have to thank Serena. You’re a great person, and a champion, and you’re coming back. You’re such an inspiration for all of us, everyone watching you. That’s amazing and I’m sure you’ll have your next grand slam title soon, I’m really really sure. So congrats on coming back.
Yeah I knew that I had to play tennis against a champion like Serena and it’s always an honour to share a court with her.
I was trying to play my best, and it was my second chance her with you guys, and I really appreciate it so thank you so much for your support it.
I think I am the next one after Steffi to win. Thank you to my box and my family. Thank you for supporting me, without you guys I wouldn’t be here so thank you.
I think she (Mum) is always nervous and it was good to win the match, so I think she was really nervous.
2:32am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:32am | ! Report
Serena Williams: “It was such an amazing tournament for me. It was really great to get this far. It’s honestly disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to, I’m only just getting started.
I’m just me, and that’s all I can be. To all the Mums out there, I tried but Angelique played really well. It was really good, I look forward to continuing to be out here and do my best.
She is an incredible person, Angelique is, and she is a really good friend. It’s her first title, and she’ll really enjoy it. So congrats again and best of luck.”
2:27am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:27am | ! Report
Presentation to begin shortly.
2:25am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:25am | ! Report
Angelique Kerber becomes the first German to win at the Wimbledon Championships since Stefi Graff (1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996).
2:24am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:24am | ! Report
FINAL
Aces: Kerber 1 – Williams 4
Double Faults: Kerber 1 – Williams 2
First Serve %: Kerber 32/49 (65%) – Williams 38/51 (75%)
Second Serve %: Kerber 10/17 (59%) – Williams 4/13 (31%)
Winners: Kerber 11 – Williams 23
Unforced Errors: Kerber 5 – Williams 24
Total Points Won: Kerber 55 – Williams 45
Angelique Kerber … 6 6
Serena Williams ….. 3 3
2:23am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:23am | ! Report
2018 WIMBLEDON CHAMPION: ANGELIQUE KERBER
Kerber has got the job done in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 to claim a maiden Wimbledon title. She goes into the stands up to share the moment with her box. What a performance by Kerber!
Angelique Kerber … 6 6
Serena Williams ….. 3 3
2:22am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:22am | ! Report
GAME. SET. CHAMPIONSHIP. KERBER WINS!
Kerber goes to the centre of the box, Williams returns it into the net from the backhand and Kerber goes to ground. Sweet victory!
Angelique Kerber … 6 6
Serena Williams ….. 3 3
2:21am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:21am | ! Report
Kerber with a great forehand down the line, she sets up championship point
Angelique Kerber … 6 5 (40)
Serena Williams ….. 3 3 (30)
2:20am
Riley Pettigrew said | 2:20am | ! Report
Williams with a damaging forehand return, jamming up Kerber who forces the error
Angelique Kerber … 6 5 (30)
Serena Williams ….. 3 3 (30)