Wimbledon 2018 Women’s Final live scores, blog: Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber

Serena Williams has returned to The Championships in style and will be out to claim a 24th grand slam title against Angelique Kerber. Can the American produce a fairytale victory or will Kerber rise to the top of Wimbledon for the first time in her career? Join The Roar from 11pm (AEST) for live scores and coverage.

Following a slow start to the grass season at Mallorca and Eastbourne, Angelique Kerber has found her stride at the Championships to charge through for her second career final at the All England Club.

The world No.10 has already delivered her best grand slam result since 2016 where she won titles at the Australian and US Open tournaments while also finishing runner-up at Wimbledon.

Kerber has dropped just one set throughout her campaign so far defeating Russian Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-3 before doing it tough against Claire Liu 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Since the third round, Kerber has faced a number of highly fancied opponents but has managed to go through unscathed defeating 18th seed Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4 and then Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6.

Daria Kasatkina and Jelena Ostapenko also struggled against the German, both going down in straight sets as Kerber looks to post a strong result and win her third grand slam title.

She is well-noted for her weakness playing on grass courts but she will be open to an expansive match that offers her the ability to run and play well behind her baseline to create good shot selection.

Serena Williams has had a spectacular Wimbledon campaign, settling straight back into the Championships following a year out due to her pregnancy with her first child.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion has dropped only one set all tournament rising back to the top of the WTA Tour.

The American enjoyed a first-round win over Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-3, before defeating Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4 and Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 7-6. She then won comfortably against Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-2 setting up a meeting with Italian Camila Giorgi.

Giorgi gave Williams an early scare, taking the first set however, the American fought back with some strong baseline play with a characteristic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. She then blew 13th seed Julia Goerges off the court 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in the final.

Serena Williams’ strengths are well-documented and she will use her strong serve and forehand to push Kerber around the court however, her footwork along the baseline will need to improve as her opponent will look to fatigue the 36-year-old.

Williams has dominated meetings between the two, winning six matches from eight outings.

The pair will find themselves in familiar territory after contesting the final at the 2016 Championships where Williams won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

It is the only time they have ever played each other on grass however, Kerber has previously pinched silverware from the American at the 2016 Australian Open winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to claim a maiden grand slam title.

Prediction

Williams has been impressive all tournament and claim an eighth title at Wimbledon in a three-set thriller, her first grand slam victory since falling pregnant with her first child in early 2017.

Williams in three sets.

Join The Roar from 11pm (AEST) for score updates and debate in our live blog.