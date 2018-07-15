2018 FIFA World Cup Final France vs Croatia live stream how to watch in Australia start time

It has all come down to this: France vs Croatia for glory. The two nations will meet in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final and if you’re planning to watch the match, you’ve come to the right place – we’ve got all the info you need right here.
The match will be played in the wee hours of Monday morning so it’s going to be either a late one or an early one for you, but hey, at least it’s the last time for another four years, right?
If you’re watching from NSW, Victoria, Queensland, ACT or Tasmania that means you’re in the AEST time zone right now and the match will start for you at 1am on Monday morning.
If you’re watching from South Australia or the Northern Territory then you’re in the ACST time zone, and the match begins at 12:30am on Monday.
Or, if you’re watching from Western Australia, then you’re in the AWST time zone and the match will begin at 11pm on Sunday night.
Now, as for how to watch, there’s a few different options.
If you’re planning to watch the match on TV, well, it’s very simple: just change the channel over the SBS, and you’re ready to go.
If you’re planning to live stream the match they’ve got two options.
Probably the simplest way to do things would be to live stream SBS’s coverage via their website or app, The World Game.
The SBS live stream is free.
However you’ve also got the option of looking to live stream via Optus if you’d like to do so, though this is a paid service and has been widely criticised for its reliability throughout the World Cup so far.
Key details
Where: Luzhniki Stadium
When: 1am AEST
Watch: SBS, live, Optus, live
Betting: France $1.95, Croatia $4.50, Draw $3.30
France
Hugo Lloris (captain), Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, Raphaël Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Corentin Tolisso, N’Golo Kanté, Blaise Matuidi, Steven Nzonzi, Steve Mandanda, Adil Rami, Nabil Fekir, Djibril Sidibé, Florian Thauvin, Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Mendy, Alphonse Areola.
Croatia
Dominik Livaković, Šime Vrsaljko, Ivan Strinić, Ivan Perišić, Vedran Ćorluka, Dejan Lovren, Ivan Rakitić, Mateo Kovačić, Andrej Kramarić, Luka Modrić (captain), Marcelo Brozović, Lovre Kalinić, Tin Jedvaj, Filip Bradarić, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Nikola Kalinić, Mario Mandžukić, Ante Rebić, Milan Badelj, Marko Pjaca, Domagoj Vida, Josip Pivarić, Danijel Subašić.