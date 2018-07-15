2018 Tour de France: Stage 9 live race updates, blog

The Tour de France hits the cobblestones on Stage 9, with the peloton sure to be nervous on what is the most anticipated stage of the race. Join The Roar for live coverage from 9:15pm (AEST).
There are quite literally going to be two races within a race as the race moves over a distance of 156.5 kilometres to Roubaix, the finish of the most famous classic on the cycling calendar.
The first of those races will be for the stage, while the second is the battle between the teams to protect general classification riders at the head of the peloton.
There are 15 sections of cobblestones on the route totalling 21.7 kilometres.
The second last sector at Camphin-en-Pévèle, stretching a distance of 1.8 kilometres is likely to be the one where the race cracks in half. The final sector going from Willems to Hem is a three-star section, but it’s 1.4 kilometres in length and just seven from the finish line.
When it comes to the stage, it’s hard to look past Peter Sagan. He is the best rider in the world bar none on the flatlands and has handled himself on the cobbles before. If he gets to the sprint, he will win.
Greg Van Avermaet, in the yellow jersey, will also be a favourite for the stage. He has to defend the jersey though as well as rely on limited support as BMC try to protect Porte.
Niki Terpstra is the other to watch for. He has formerly performed well in the cobbled classics, winning Paris-Roubaix.
Sky will also have a big part in the stage as they try to protect Chris Froome, while all the other general classification teams will try to stay at the front.
Prediction
This is impossible to predict. I’ll go with Sagan for the stage and at least one high-profile general classification rider to lose time on the run into Roubaix.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 9 from 9:30pm (AEST)
12:08am
Scott Pryde said | 12:08am | ! Report
PUNCTURE! Romain Bardet (AG2R)
Bardet has had the worst day of his career. Front wheel puncture on the cobble stones and he has caught up five, six, seven times today, but is now out the back with just 5 kilometres to go. That is going to cost him big time.
12:07am
Scott Pryde said | 12:07am | ! Report
The race is off the final sector of cobbles.
12:06am
Scott Pryde said | 12:06am | ! Report
It would appear as if Greipel is up in this front group.. He has one working for him on the front of the bunch, but this might be too little too late.
12:04am
Scott Pryde said | 12:04am | ! Report
Section 1. Willems-Hem – 1.4km (8km to go)
This is the final section of the day. The three men out in front now have 50 seconds to the Sagan group. Landa 40 seconds further back, Uran another 20 on top of that.
12:02am
Scott Pryde said | 12:02am | ! Report
10 kilometres to go. Van Avermaet, Lampaert and Degenkolb have 35 seconds.
12:00am
Scott Pryde said | 12:00am | ! Report
Bardet at the front of this group now. He tries a little bit of an attack, but is shut down quick smart by Foome who jumped straight away.
Sagan needs to get a chase going here. He doesn’t want to do the chase, but no one is going to take him across.
11:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:59pm | ! Report
The peloton was splitting up there, but no one is committed to chase. The leading trio are out to 25 seconds, while Landa is a minute further back ad Uran another 25.
11:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:57pm | ! Report
Van Avermaet absolutely flying along now. Just one sector to go and they have about 15 seconds to a very disorganised chase group.