    The Melbourne Rebels’ disappointing exit from the Super Rugby competition has taken an ugly turn with Amanaki Mafi arrested in New Zealand for an alleged assault on teammate Lopeti Timani.

    New Zealand police said a “man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure following an alleged assault in South Dunedin last night.

    “The man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on the 16th July 2018.

    “The alleged victim… received moderate injuries following the incident.

    “He did not require hospitalisation.

    “The pair were known to each other.

    “As the matter is now before the court Police are not in a position to comment further.”

    The Melbourne Rebels released a statement acknowledging the incident and Mafi’s arrest on Sunday.

    “Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels are aware of an incident involving Rebels players Amanaki Mafi and Lopeti Timani in Dunedin overnight

    “Both players remain in New Zealand with Mafi currently in Police custody following an altercation between the two players.

    “Rugby Australia undertsands that no other players were involved in the incident.

    “As it is a Police matter, Rugby Australia, the Melbourne Rebels and the Rugby Union Players Association are unable to make further comment at this time.”

    Mafi was named Australia’s Super Rugby player of the season in 2018, but is reportedly likely to join the Sunwolves ahead of season 2019.

    • July 15th 2018 @ 6:41pm
      KenoathCarnt said | July 15th 2018 @ 6:41pm | ! Report

      That is insane! He is such a good player I respect, but that is quite disappointing.

      Reply

    • July 15th 2018 @ 7:08pm
      jameswm said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:08pm | ! Report

      Seriously??

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      July 15th 2018 @ 7:09pm
      Mark Richmond said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:09pm | ! Report

      Oops….I know he’s married to a Japanese lady, but there’s a real chance now that The Sunwolves will not sign him, if he’s convicted. That is areal no no in their eyes, look what happened to George Smith…..

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        July 15th 2018 @ 7:15pm
        Train Without A Station said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:15pm | ! Report

        Does Timani need to press charges for this to occur?

        My understanding is Naki and Lopeti are pretty good mates. Likely a bit of a case of getting carried away on the sauce.

        Pretty embarrassing either way. Highlights the lack of leadership from the game with Genia, Coleman, Parling and DHP all missing.

        Reply

        • July 15th 2018 @ 7:26pm
          Ben said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:26pm | ! Report

          No he doesnt. If an assault occurs and there is enough evidence ie witnesses or cctv etc then a complaint from the victim is not required.
          Even if a victim refuses to make any statement he can still be charged. Assault with intent is a moderately serious charge too.
          I love it when offences occur how people make immediate assumptions as if they must be fact..like getting carried away on the sauce….unhelpful and without basis or evidence. Basically a guess.

          Reply
        • Roar Rookie

          July 15th 2018 @ 7:31pm
          Shane D said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:31pm | ! Report

          Ben is correct TWAS. NZ did away with the requirement for a victim to press charges for assault a fair while ago. If there are witnesses etc then the police can proceed with the charge.

          Reply
    • Roar Guru

      July 15th 2018 @ 7:18pm
      Mark Richmond said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:18pm | ! Report

      Not sure TWAS, I’m guessing it depends on the circumstances. If it was observed by the Police, possibility not.

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        July 15th 2018 @ 7:26pm
        Train Without A Station said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:26pm | ! Report

        Be interesting to see what the Rebels do considering they can’t really punish either, as both are now finished with them.

        Reply

        • July 15th 2018 @ 7:57pm
          riddler said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:57pm | ! Report

          why can’t they punish them?

          there are financial penalties that can be enforced no?

          Reply
          • Roar Guru

            July 15th 2018 @ 7:58pm
            Train Without A Station said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:58pm | ! Report

            Not if their contracts are ended.

            Timani will be seeking an early release to take up his French contract and as Timani is a marquee import, his contract likely ends at the end of Super Rugby anyway.

            Reply

            • July 15th 2018 @ 8:46pm
              Riddler said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:46pm | ! Report

              They were staying in club paid accomodation I presume and coming back via club paid transport and covered by club insurance.

              If it had of happened on Monday or something.. I can see that being a valid point. But while still under the umbrella of the team, it was game day or just passed I imagine, they would still be contracted players.

              Reply
              • Roar Guru

                July 15th 2018 @ 8:55pm
                Train Without A Station said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:55pm | ! Report

                Yeah I get that but it’s hard to institute any penalty when there’s nothing left to pay on their contract.

                I heard the Rebels players are paid at the end of the month, so they could basically only withhold half a month of their contract as a fine.

          • Roar Pro

            July 15th 2018 @ 8:04pm
            Bakkies said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:04pm | ! Report

            Depends on the outcome of the court case.

            Reply
      • Roar Pro

        July 15th 2018 @ 7:43pm
        Bakkies said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:43pm | ! Report

        He has been charged with injuring with intent to injure.

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      July 15th 2018 @ 7:30pm
      eagleJack said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:30pm | ! Report

      Rebels players drinking after a loss and punching on. Déjà vu.

      Reply
      • Roar Pro

        July 15th 2018 @ 7:43pm
        Bakkies said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:43pm | ! Report

        So much for the change in culture there.

        Reply

    • July 15th 2018 @ 7:33pm
      KenoathCarnt said | July 15th 2018 @ 7:33pm | ! Report

      Would be great if Reds sign him. Off field dramas is their nieche.

      Reply

      • July 15th 2018 @ 8:07pm
        Number12 said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:07pm | ! Report

        I would suggest going to the tahs – after all their 12 managed to slot his captain on the South African tour with seemingly no consequence (again)

        Reply
