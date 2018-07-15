Behind the barriers: Five bets for Sunday July 15

Some good racing across the program on Sunday, with the main meeting being at Grafton as their Carnival concludes. Here are my five plays for the afternoon.

Bet One- Each Way- Grafton Race Two Number 7 Light Motion

It looks a race full of suspects, but with this horse, we know he’s in form and likes racing here.

Ran over the mile here last Sunday and just missed out when a close up third to Cantillate. Carried 57kg that afternoon and now tumbles to 52kg, 2kg under the minimum. I think at around $6, he’s worth the each way play.

Bet: $20 Win/$30 Place at $6/$1.9 (Sportsbet)

Bet Two- Win- Hawkesbury Race Two Number 8 Tavisfaction

I think back to 1800m on a firmer surface will suit this Waller filly. Ran over 1900m at Gosford on a bog last time out where I thought he she was very good.

Loomed, hit the front and looked home but was nabbed late by stablemate Nautibernie. Form out of both races this time in has been super and I think she’s the bet of the day at Hawkesbury.

Bet: $40 Win at $2.75 (Crownbet)

Bet Three- Win- Hawkesbury Race Eight Number 13 Ticked

Was hoping for double figures, so $7 at the moment is a touch on the skinny side. Take the tote. Outclassed last time at Rosehill in what looked a decent mares race won by Tornado Gal.

Form out of it has been pretty good and with this girl, she loves racing at Hawkesbury and should prove hard to beat, plus drawn out, hoping she finds the best ground.

Bet: $10 Win/$20 Place (Tote)

Bet Four- Win- Geelong Race Six Number 6 Rivage

Looks a good thing to my eye. Thought he was a good thing last week at Cranbourne but things didn’t go to plan there, getting well back near the rail and held up.

He’ll eat up the extra trip here and from gate 13, I highly doubt Rawiller will get pocketed this time. Got the upside to beat these in what is a nothing race outside him.

Bet: $30 Win at $4 (Crownbet)

Bet Five- Win- Devonport Race Eight Number 5 Speedonova

I’d happily take $1.80-$1.90 about this girl. Surprised we are getting $3+ for her. Quality mare that resumes for Bill Ryan after a pretty good campaign in the Summer which saw her win a couple of races and was close up over 1400m at Launceston during the Carnival.

Been given two trials, the latest on this track, and she bolted in, with the big tick being she showed a turn of foot when asked. Should hold a good spot from the gate, race lacks depth…I’m all over her.

Bet: $100 Win at $3.3 (Crownbet)

Total Spend: $250