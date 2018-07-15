Coach not sweating Tigers’ away woes

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick isn’t perturbed by the reigning premiers’ inability to win outside Melbourne this AFL season.
Round 17 featured the ladder-leading Tigers’ fourth loss of the year, with GWS prevailing by two points at Spotless Stadium.
The visitors kicked four of the final five goals on Saturday night, but couldn’t cap a remarkable final-quarter comeback with a match-winner.
Richmond have suffered two defeats at Adelaide Oval this year, while West Coast smacked them by 47 points in Perth.
“You guys make that a bigger deal than what we do, to be fair,” Hardwick said, when asked about the club’s 0-4 record outside Victoria in 2018.
“It’s always hard to win interstate, that’s life.
“We win a lot of games at the G’, that’s our home ground.
“We play some pretty good sides away, GWS are a good side.
“You can look at the current ladder, but that’s not a true reflection of where GWS are at.”
The good news for Hardwick is his side may only have to fly out of Melbourne airport once more this season, when they tackle Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium in round 21.
All of the Tigers’ finals will be at the MCG if they finish in the top two and keep winning.
Richmond boast a 17-match winning steak at the MCG, equalling the venue record at the home of football that was set by Melbourne in the 1950s.
“All I’m worried about is the Saints next week on a short break,” Hardwick said, when the subject of September was raised in his post-match press conference.
“We look forward to that opportunity and expect to play a bit better.”
Hardwick lamented his side’s inaccurate goal-kicking against the Giants, which hit a low point when they registered 0.5 in the third quarter.
It was the Tigers’ first goal-less quarter in over a year.
“We did some things really well … but we just couldn’t seem to capitalise on our dominant patches like they did,” Hardwick said.
RICHMOND’S MISERABLE RECORD OUTSIDE MELBOURNE
R2: 36-point loss to Adelaide at Adelaide Oval
R9: 37-point loss to West Coast at Optus Stadium
R12: 14-point loss to Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval
R17: 2-point loss to GWS at Spotless Stadium.
July 15th 2018 @ 9:17am
terry said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
even though being a tiger supporter I though that the tigers got a crummy deal from the umps. but then the giants didn’t fair much better couldn’t believe some of the decisions they come up with must be half way again and they come up with their own decisions and confuse everybody I am sure they have a plan at the start of the year then goes out the door mid year wish they just stick with the plan and stay with it
July 15th 2018 @ 10:33am
Don Freo said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:33am | ! Report
Fair enough too. One straight kick and they win. The away ground was no factor…just an idea of a statistician who hasn’t bothered to think about the game that was played.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:50am
Rick Figjam said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:50am | ! Report
Losing once away, no big deal. But all four? Losing last year in Adelaide, and again this year, to last years runner-up! I think Hardwick is starting to realise just how fake his premiership was.
All jokes aside, non-MCG tenant clubs will need to develop game plans far superior to their rivals. It’s a handicap handed to them and one they should relish.
MCG tenants will have to live in the ever-growing AFL world that continues to question their validity of success, especially on Grand Final day.
In some ways that’s harder to live with. Hardwick, deep down — along with many other Tiger’s supporters — will realise his team probably wasn’t the best in 2017. It’s not fair on him; a man who probably wants to test his skill and execution in an uncompromising environment.
At least he has acknowledged how hard it is to win interstate. That’s a small step in recognising the adversity some clubs face during The Big Dance.