Collingwood Magpies vs West Coast Eagles live scores, blog

Sunday afternoon football takes us to the home of the game, as the Collingwood Magpies host the West Coast Eagles in what might be a classic. Join The Roar for live scores and a live blog from 1:10pm AEST.

What a clash this could be. Both these teams are 11-4, both have near identical percentages and both have been among 2018’s surprise packets.

Yet it’s Collingwood who hold a considerable advantage in terms of the venue, having beaten the West Australians at the ‘G each and ever time they’ve played here… for the past 23 years.

Form wise, it’s the Magpies who’ve been in better touch. Their last outing was a tough victory over arch-rivals Essendon, coming after relatively easy wins over stragglers the Gold Coast and Carlton.

This clash, though, begins a tough patch of the year for Collingwood, as they face North, Richmond and Sydney in the three weeks after West Coast.

Wrest Coast snapped a three-game losing streak with a fine victory in Perth over the Giants, but a very poor few weeks before that game had many questioning how good this team genuinely is.

However, they were disadvantaged by missing men in Kennedy, Darling and LeCras – something that won’t (baring late changes) effect them today.

Speaking of missing forwards, this will be a high scoring clash, with both teams at the pointy end of the scoring statistics this year.

Team-wise, there’s plenty to discuss. Collingwood has made a duo of changes, with Ben Crocker omitted and first-year Magpie Flynn Appleby out with injury. Travis Varcoe and the important Darcy Moore return to the side.

West Coast – at very long last – have use of Jack Darling, Mark LeCras and Josh J. Kennedy, whilst youngster Jake Waterman also returns. Brendon Ah Chee, Nathan Vardy, Brayden Ainsworth and Oscar Allen have all been dropped to make way.

Prediction

This’ll be a good game, I’m thinking. Perhaps game of the round, barring last night’s thriller between Richmond and GWS.

Collingwood’s been in the better form, but EWest Coast’s best is perhaps better again. Tough to pick, really.

I’d love to tip Collingwood, but on the basis of the teams, I’m going to have to go against the realm of popular opinion and choose the Eagles to break their long losing streak at the MCG. Narrowly.

Screw ‘good’ game…. this might be a beauty.

West Coast by 7 points

