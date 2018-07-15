Fremantle Dockers vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL highlights, live scores, blog

The Fremantle Dockers will host Port Adelaide Power at Optus Stadium, with the Power looking for a win to hold their spot in the top four. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:40pm AEST.

Last Saturday night Fremantle suffered a 54-point loss to Melbourne and were lucky the Demons couldn’t kick straight in Darwin because it could have become really ugly.

Outclassed in the ruck and midfield, and down 50 inside 50 entries, Fremantle were no match for Melbourne.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Port kicked away in the fourth term against St Kilda for their fifth win in a row.

The six-goal victory came at a cost though, with Tom Jonas suffering a knee injury requiring surgery and will now miss the next four to six weeks, hoping to return for the Power’s finals surge.

In team news, Fremantle have made four changes. Michael Apeness, Shane Kersten and Darcy Tucker (managed) have been omitted, while Andrew Brayshaw will miss with a groin injury.

Replacing them will be forward Cam McCarty, ruckman Scott Jones and defender’s Ryan Nyhuis and Cameron Sutcliffe.

Port have made three changes for the clash in Perth, including Jack Hombsch, Karl Amon and Sam Gray – who missed the win over the Saints with an ankle complaint.

Tom Jonas is out with that knee injury, while Aidyn Johnson and Jack Trengove have been omitted.

In Round 1 at the Adelaide Oval, Port Adelaide started their season with a 60-point win over the Dockers.

Jared Polec will play his 100th AFL game this weekend; the left-footer played his first 16 games at the Brisbane Lions before moving to Port Adelaide for 2014.

Prediction

Fremantle will look to produce a better performance at home, but without Aaron Sandilands and Nat Fyfe will be outsized and outclassed in the midfield.

It’s a danger game for the Power, travelling to Optus Stadium where they lost to West Coast earlier in the year and up against a young Fremantle team.

However, Port Adelaide are on a run and should continue this over in Perth. The win and four points the primary task, a percentage booster would be a bonus.

Port Adelaide by 22.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:40pm AEST.