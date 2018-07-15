Fremantle Dockers vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL highlights, live scores, blog

The Fremantle Dockers will host Port Adelaide Power at Optus Stadium, with the Power looking for a win to hold their spot in the top four. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:40pm AEST.
Last Saturday night Fremantle suffered a 54-point loss to Melbourne and were lucky the Demons couldn’t kick straight in Darwin because it could have become really ugly.
Outclassed in the ruck and midfield, and down 50 inside 50 entries, Fremantle were no match for Melbourne.
Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Port kicked away in the fourth term against St Kilda for their fifth win in a row.
The six-goal victory came at a cost though, with Tom Jonas suffering a knee injury requiring surgery and will now miss the next four to six weeks, hoping to return for the Power’s finals surge.
In team news, Fremantle have made four changes. Michael Apeness, Shane Kersten and Darcy Tucker (managed) have been omitted, while Andrew Brayshaw will miss with a groin injury.
Replacing them will be forward Cam McCarty, ruckman Scott Jones and defender’s Ryan Nyhuis and Cameron Sutcliffe.
Port have made three changes for the clash in Perth, including Jack Hombsch, Karl Amon and Sam Gray – who missed the win over the Saints with an ankle complaint.
Tom Jonas is out with that knee injury, while Aidyn Johnson and Jack Trengove have been omitted.
In Round 1 at the Adelaide Oval, Port Adelaide started their season with a 60-point win over the Dockers.
Jared Polec will play his 100th AFL game this weekend; the left-footer played his first 16 games at the Brisbane Lions before moving to Port Adelaide for 2014.
Prediction
Fremantle will look to produce a better performance at home, but without Aaron Sandilands and Nat Fyfe will be outsized and outclassed in the midfield.
It’s a danger game for the Power, travelling to Optus Stadium where they lost to West Coast earlier in the year and up against a young Fremantle team.
However, Port Adelaide are on a run and should continue this over in Perth. The win and four points the primary task, a percentage booster would be a bonus.
Port Adelaide by 22.
Sarah Wildy said | 7:56pm
The Fremantle Dockers have outplayed the Port Adelaide Power, taking a nine-point win in wet conditions at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
From the first bounce Port Adelaide dominated the opening quarter, winning clearances 20 to 4, but couldn’t make any impact on the scoreboard.
In the second term it was all Fremantle, though they couldn’t make Port Adelaide pay on the scoreboard either, scoring seven straight behinds, but holding the Power scoreless.
Fremantle kicked away to a 22-point advantage during the fourth term, but Port Adelaide had their best patch of the game in the final ten minutes to pull it back to a nine-point deficit.
Port Adelaide only have themselves to blame, they failed to take the opportunity to hold their place in the top four.
The Power are now placed in a precarious position where they have not technically secured a finals spot, and are now fighting once again for a top four position as well as a second-chance come finals.
Fremantle dug in after a shocking fortnight and the win is great reward for the young team, who excited the 33,190 fans in attendance.
Brennan Cox for Fremantle and Chad Wingard for Port were the only multiple goal scorers for the day, kicking two goals each.
In the absence of Nat Fyfe, Lachie Neale (33 disposals, 9 clearances) and David Mundy (29 disposals, 8 inside 50s) found plenty of the ball and helped their side to the win.
After a dominant opening quarter, where four Port Adelaide players led the disposal count with 10, the Power’s midfielders fell away.
Ollie Wines (30 disposals, 7 tackles) battled hard, as did Sam Powell-Pepper (28 disposals, 1 goal), but Port couldn’t get any flow going on transition.
It was carnage for Port Adelaide as Patrick Ryder went off with a hip flexor concern in the second quarter, then in the third term Robbie Gray was knocked out in a tackle.
Ryan Nyhuis could come under MRO scrutiny for the tackle in which he pinned Gray’s arms and then drove his head into the ground.
Also of concern for the Power is a knee injury to running defender Riley Bonner, he did however run out the fourth quarter.
Next up for Port is a late Sunday afternoon clash with the GWS Giants, while Fremantle must travel to Etihad Stadium to take on Essendon on Saturday afternoon.
Final score
Fremantle: 8.11 (59)
Port Adelaide: 7.8 (50)
Downsey said | 8:27pm
Great wrap up. First half was a frustrating watch. So much effort, so little reward. Third quarter was better but Freo did a ‘deer in the headlights’ part way through the fourth to hold their lead rather than extend it, and that nearly stuffed it for them.
Some dodgy kicking and lots of skewed balls, missed targets and oob on the full.
I liked seeing Darcy, Jones and Cox out on the field together, but Darcy struggling to play out full game. Plus possibly injured again? (Haven’t heard any news on this yet)
I want McCarthy to succeed but he just doesn’t have it atm. Is it fitness? Not getting in front? Love to hear others’ thoughts on him.
Things still not clicking into place for Walters, I reckon.
Don Freo said | 9:39pm
McCarthy copped a bad corkie on the hip in the first quarter…could barely run for the game.
Downsey said | 11:00pm
I didn’t consider that. Anyway, in general, do you think he’s got the goods, Don?
bryan said | 7:47pm
Well, Port & Freo threw away the script, & both decided to play like Muppets.
The winner was, inevitably, the least Muppetlike.
Sarah Wildy said | 7:21pm
Thoughts on the game?
Most painful first half I’ve sat through in a while…
Sarah Wildy said | 7:19pm
Port were shocking, dominated the first quarter clearances and possession but couldn’t put it on the scoreboard and from there they fell apart.
Fremantle held in there in the first quarter and then once they started kicking goals rather than behinds, got themselves going and came away with an unlikely victory.
Goals
Fremantle: Cox 2, Sutcliffe, Mundy, Walters, Hughes, Jones, McCarthy
Port Adelaide: Wingard 2, S Gray, Watts, Westhoff, Boek, Powell-Pepper
Disposals
Fremantle: Neale 34, Mundy 29, Langdon 28
Port Adelaide: Wines 30, Powell-Pepper 28, Polec 26
Final Score
Fremantle: 8.11 (59)
Port Adelaide: 7.8 (50)
Sarah Wildy said | 7:14pm
Q4 0′ – FULL TIME
A huge win for Fremantle, demolished in the past fortnight, they came out fighting against Port Adelaide and came away with the four points. A great victory up against it.
9 points the final margin, Port Adelaide will be considered ‘pretenders’ once again.
Fremantle: 59
Port Adelaide: 50
Sarah Wildy said | 7:12pm
Q4 1′ – BEHIND DOCKERS
Game over here, Sutcliffe will go back, take his 30 seconds and set shot from 50. It fades, but will end the game.
Fremantle: 59
Port Adelaide: 50
Joel Erickson said | 7:12pm
Hinkley needs to go.
Sarah Wildy said | 7:15pm
Think that’s a bit drastic!
Joel Erickson said | 7:19pm
Not really. I can’t think of any other coach who had a Prelim-Final-quality list, and somehow made it consistently worse over a four-year period.
Sarah Wildy said | 7:23pm
Miss finals from here, or eliminated in first round again, and I’ll be concerned enough to consider calling for his axing. Think it was just a bad game, was honestly bound to happen after 5 wins in a row.
Downsey said | 8:51pm
Port didn’t play well. Butchered it a bit. Not always because of pressure.
Pelican said | 9:21pm
No truer words were spoken. I dont think we lost because of the coaching. Freo players applied great pressure and Port were all thumbs.
Pelican said | 7:22pm
Who do you want to be the coach?
Joel Erickson said | 7:22pm
My grandma? Honestly, anyone could coach this side better than Hinkley at the moment.
Pelican said | 8:40pm
It was the players not the coach. They fumbled it all day and kept running into each other.
sammy said | 8:28pm
Primus
Pelican said | 9:54pm
Nice one Sammy. Matty was in the wrong place at the wrong time. SANFL money drought was on at the time. Poor fella had to ring Dean Ladley in Melburne for advice because we couldnt afford an assistant or a real coach. Be carefull what you wish for Joel. You may get it. They were dark days pre Ken.
Sarah Wildy said | 7:11pm
Q4 1′
1:27 on the clock, ball deep in Fremantle’s forward 50.
Fremantle: 58
Port Adelaide: 50
Sarah Wildy said | 7:10pm
Q4 2′ – GOAL POWER
Boak given a free for front on contact, finishes nicely. 8 point ball game, 2:20 on the clock.
Fremantle: 58
Port Adelaide: 50
Joel Erickson said | 7:09pm
Surely Boak is experienced enough to know you don’t take that long for a set shot in that situation.