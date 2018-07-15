 

Fremantle Dockers vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL highlights, live scores, blog

Sarah Wildy Roar Guru

By , 15 Jul 2018 Sarah Wildy is a Roar Guru

    Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide
    Optus Stadium
    AFL Home and Away July 15, 2018
    Fremantle 59, Port Adelaide 50
    Fremantle Port Adelaide
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q1106   2315
    Q21713   2315
    Q351040   4630
    Q481159   7850

    The Fremantle Dockers will host Port Adelaide Power at Optus Stadium, with the Power looking for a win to hold their spot in the top four. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:40pm AEST.

    Last Saturday night Fremantle suffered a 54-point loss to Melbourne and were lucky the Demons couldn’t kick straight in Darwin because it could have become really ugly.

    Outclassed in the ruck and midfield, and down 50 inside 50 entries, Fremantle were no match for Melbourne.

    Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Port kicked away in the fourth term against St Kilda for their fifth win in a row.

    The six-goal victory came at a cost though, with Tom Jonas suffering a knee injury requiring surgery and will now miss the next four to six weeks, hoping to return for the Power’s finals surge.

    In team news, Fremantle have made four changes. Michael Apeness, Shane Kersten and Darcy Tucker (managed) have been omitted, while Andrew Brayshaw will miss with a groin injury.

    Replacing them will be forward Cam McCarty, ruckman Scott Jones and defender’s Ryan Nyhuis and Cameron Sutcliffe.

    Port have made three changes for the clash in Perth, including Jack Hombsch, Karl Amon and Sam Gray – who missed the win over the Saints with an ankle complaint.

    Tom Jonas is out with that knee injury, while Aidyn Johnson and Jack Trengove have been omitted.

    In Round 1 at the Adelaide Oval, Port Adelaide started their season with a 60-point win over the Dockers.

    Jared Polec will play his 100th AFL game this weekend; the left-footer played his first 16 games at the Brisbane Lions before moving to Port Adelaide for 2014.

    Prediction
    Fremantle will look to produce a better performance at home, but without Aaron Sandilands and Nat Fyfe will be outsized and outclassed in the midfield.

    It’s a danger game for the Power, travelling to Optus Stadium where they lost to West Coast earlier in the year and up against a young Fremantle team.

    However, Port Adelaide are on a run and should continue this over in Perth. The win and four points the primary task, a percentage booster would be a bonus.

    Port Adelaide by 22.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 4:40pm AEST.

    Quarter 1
    9' BEHIND - Rushed (Port Adelaide)
    11' GOAL - Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)
    13' BEHIND - Sam Gray (Port Adelaide)
    15' BEHIND - Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)
    19' GOAL - Brennan Cox (Fremantle)
    26' GOAL - Justin Westhoff (Port Adelaide)
    Quarter 2
    3' BEHIND - Brandon Matera (Fremantle)
    8' BEHIND - Rushed (Fremantle)
    12' BEHIND - Sean Darcy (Fremantle)
    13' BEHIND - Cameron Sutcliffe (Fremantle)
    14' BEHIND - Michael Walters (Fremantle)
    16' BEHIND - Tommy Sheridan (Fremantle)
    28' BEHIND - Sean Darcy (Fremantle)
    Quarter 3
    2' BEHIND - Rushed (Fremantle)
    3' BEHIND - David Mundy (Fremantle)
    10' BEHIND - Jared Polec (Port Adelaide)
    12' GOAL - Brennan Cox (Fremantle)
    13' BEHIND - Tom Rockliff (Port Adelaide)
    14' GOAL - Sam Gray (Port Adelaide)
    19' BEHIND - Ed Langdon (Fremantle)
    19' GOAL - Cameron Sutcliffe (Fremantle)
    21' GOAL - Ethan Hughes (Fremantle)
    23' BEHIND - Jack Watts (Port Adelaide)
    27' GOAL - Sam Powell-Pepper (Port Adelaide)
    30' GOAL - Scott Jones (Fremantle)
    Quarter 4
    7' GOAL - David Mundy (Fremantle)
    11' GOAL - Chad Wingard (Port Adelaide)
    13' GOAL - Cam McCarthy (Fremantle)
    15' GOAL - Michael Walters (Fremantle)
    17' BEHIND - Rushed (Port Adelaide)
    19' BEHIND - Justin Westhoff (Port Adelaide)
    21' GOAL - Jack Watts (Port Adelaide)
    26' GOAL - Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)
    29' BEHIND - Cameron Sutcliffe (Fremantle)

    The Crowd Says (147)

    • Roar Guru

      7:56pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 7:56pm | ! Report

      The Fremantle Dockers have outplayed the Port Adelaide Power, taking a nine-point win in wet conditions at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

      From the first bounce Port Adelaide dominated the opening quarter, winning clearances 20 to 4, but couldn’t make any impact on the scoreboard.

      In the second term it was all Fremantle, though they couldn’t make Port Adelaide pay on the scoreboard either, scoring seven straight behinds, but holding the Power scoreless.

      Fremantle kicked away to a 22-point advantage during the fourth term, but Port Adelaide had their best patch of the game in the final ten minutes to pull it back to a nine-point deficit.

      Port Adelaide only have themselves to blame, they failed to take the opportunity to hold their place in the top four.

      The Power are now placed in a precarious position where they have not technically secured a finals spot, and are now fighting once again for a top four position as well as a second-chance come finals.

      Fremantle dug in after a shocking fortnight and the win is great reward for the young team, who excited the 33,190 fans in attendance.

      Brennan Cox for Fremantle and Chad Wingard for Port were the only multiple goal scorers for the day, kicking two goals each.

      In the absence of Nat Fyfe, Lachie Neale (33 disposals, 9 clearances) and David Mundy (29 disposals, 8 inside 50s) found plenty of the ball and helped their side to the win.

      After a dominant opening quarter, where four Port Adelaide players led the disposal count with 10, the Power’s midfielders fell away.

      Ollie Wines (30 disposals, 7 tackles) battled hard, as did Sam Powell-Pepper (28 disposals, 1 goal), but Port couldn’t get any flow going on transition.

      It was carnage for Port Adelaide as Patrick Ryder went off with a hip flexor concern in the second quarter, then in the third term Robbie Gray was knocked out in a tackle.

      Ryan Nyhuis could come under MRO scrutiny for the tackle in which he pinned Gray’s arms and then drove his head into the ground.

      Also of concern for the Power is a knee injury to running defender Riley Bonner, he did however run out the fourth quarter.

      Next up for Port is a late Sunday afternoon clash with the GWS Giants, while Fremantle must travel to Etihad Stadium to take on Essendon on Saturday afternoon.

      Final score
      Fremantle: 8.11 (59)
      Port Adelaide: 7.8 (50)

      • 8:27pm
        Downsey said | 8:27pm | ! Report

        Great wrap up. First half was a frustrating watch. So much effort, so little reward. Third quarter was better but Freo did a ‘deer in the headlights’ part way through the fourth to hold their lead rather than extend it, and that nearly stuffed it for them.

        Some dodgy kicking and lots of skewed balls, missed targets and oob on the full.

        I liked seeing Darcy, Jones and Cox out on the field together, but Darcy struggling to play out full game. Plus possibly injured again? (Haven’t heard any news on this yet)

        I want McCarthy to succeed but he just doesn’t have it atm. Is it fitness? Not getting in front? Love to hear others’ thoughts on him.

        Things still not clicking into place for Walters, I reckon.

        • 9:39pm
          Don Freo said | 9:39pm | ! Report

          McCarthy copped a bad corkie on the hip in the first quarter…could barely run for the game.

          • 11:00pm
            Downsey said | 11:00pm | ! Report

            I didn’t consider that. Anyway, in general, do you think he’s got the goods, Don?

    • 7:47pm
      bryan said | 7:47pm | ! Report

      Well, Port & Freo threw away the script, & both decided to play like Muppets.
      The winner was, inevitably, the least Muppetlike.

    • Roar Guru

      7:21pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 7:21pm | ! Report

      Thoughts on the game?

      Most painful first half I’ve sat through in a while…

    • Roar Guru

      7:19pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 7:19pm | ! Report

      Port were shocking, dominated the first quarter clearances and possession but couldn’t put it on the scoreboard and from there they fell apart.

      Fremantle held in there in the first quarter and then once they started kicking goals rather than behinds, got themselves going and came away with an unlikely victory.

      Goals
      Fremantle: Cox 2, Sutcliffe, Mundy, Walters, Hughes, Jones, McCarthy
      Port Adelaide: Wingard 2, S Gray, Watts, Westhoff, Boek, Powell-Pepper

      Disposals
      Fremantle: Neale 34, Mundy 29, Langdon 28
      Port Adelaide: Wines 30, Powell-Pepper 28, Polec 26

      Final Score
      Fremantle: 8.11 (59)
      Port Adelaide: 7.8 (50)

    • Roar Guru

      7:14pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 7:14pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′ – FULL TIME

      A huge win for Fremantle, demolished in the past fortnight, they came out fighting against Port Adelaide and came away with the four points. A great victory up against it.

      9 points the final margin, Port Adelaide will be considered ‘pretenders’ once again.

      Fremantle: 59
      Port Adelaide: 50

    • Roar Guru

      7:12pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 7:12pm | ! Report

      Q4 1′ – BEHIND DOCKERS

      Game over here, Sutcliffe will go back, take his 30 seconds and set shot from 50. It fades, but will end the game.

      Fremantle: 59
      Port Adelaide: 50

    • Roar Guru

      7:12pm
      Joel Erickson said | 7:12pm | ! Report

      Hinkley needs to go.

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        7:15pm
        Sarah Wildy said | 7:15pm | ! Report

        Think that’s a bit drastic!

        • Roar Guru

          7:19pm
          Joel Erickson said | 7:19pm | ! Report

          Not really. I can’t think of any other coach who had a Prelim-Final-quality list, and somehow made it consistently worse over a four-year period.

          • Roar Guru

            7:23pm
            Sarah Wildy said | 7:23pm | ! Report

            Miss finals from here, or eliminated in first round again, and I’ll be concerned enough to consider calling for his axing. Think it was just a bad game, was honestly bound to happen after 5 wins in a row.

            • 8:51pm
              Downsey said | 8:51pm | ! Report

              Port didn’t play well. Butchered it a bit. Not always because of pressure.

              • 9:21pm
                Pelican said | 9:21pm | ! Report

                No truer words were spoken. I dont think we lost because of the coaching. Freo players applied great pressure and Port were all thumbs.

      • 7:22pm
        Pelican said | 7:22pm | ! Report

        Who do you want to be the coach?

        • Roar Guru

          7:22pm
          Joel Erickson said | 7:22pm | ! Report

          My grandma? Honestly, anyone could coach this side better than Hinkley at the moment.

          • 8:40pm
            Pelican said | 8:40pm | ! Report

            It was the players not the coach. They fumbled it all day and kept running into each other.

        • 8:28pm
          sammy said | 8:28pm | ! Report

          Primus

          • 9:54pm
            Pelican said | 9:54pm | ! Report

            Nice one Sammy. Matty was in the wrong place at the wrong time. SANFL money drought was on at the time. Poor fella had to ring Dean Ladley in Melburne for advice because we couldnt afford an assistant or a real coach. Be carefull what you wish for Joel. You may get it. They were dark days pre Ken.

    • Roar Guru

      7:11pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 7:11pm | ! Report

      Q4 1′

      1:27 on the clock, ball deep in Fremantle’s forward 50.

      Fremantle: 58
      Port Adelaide: 50

    • Roar Guru

      7:10pm
      Sarah Wildy said | 7:10pm | ! Report

      Q4 2′ – GOAL POWER

      Boak given a free for front on contact, finishes nicely. 8 point ball game, 2:20 on the clock.

      Fremantle: 58
      Port Adelaide: 50

    • Roar Guru

      7:09pm
      Joel Erickson said | 7:09pm | ! Report

      Surely Boak is experienced enough to know you don’t take that long for a set shot in that situation.

