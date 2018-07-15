Grand final weekend continued in the Gfinity Elite Series this morning, with the Hoyts Gfinity Esports Arena hosting the Rocket League final at.

After a rough finish to the season, Melbourne Order willed themselves back into form the previous week with a strong 4-2 win over Peth Ground Zero – who’d knocked them off 3-1 barely a fortnight prior.

Long considered one of the contenders in this competition, they fancied themselves as strong favourites in this one.

Standing in the way were their crosstown rivals – Melbourne Avant, who snuck into the playoffs with a final-round victory over the Sydney Roar, before sending shockwaves through Oceanic Rocket League with a monumental 4-2 upset of the Chiefs in the semis.

The first match made the gulf in class between the sides abundantly clear. Three goals inside the first minute had Order in good stead, and they went on to claim an enormous 7-1 victory.

Avant tightened up afterwards, an overtime victory in the second match leveling the series, although they suffered a tough 3-2 loss in Game 3 and a bad miss on an open goal saw them lose in overtime in Game 4.

Needing just one more win to wrap up the title, Order breezed through the match 4-1 to claim their prize money.

Stirling Coates’ match preview said we’d be in for an entertaining match, but wasn’t likely to be close.

His prediction of a 4-1 result in Order’s favour proved dead on.

Here’s how social media saw the day unfold.

11:45am: The fifth game proves to very much be a repeat of the first. Order pile on the goals early and simply outclass their gallant opponents 4-1.

They are the first ever Gfinity Elite Series Rocket League champions.

Melbourne @ORDER_army take out the Season 01 Gfinity #EliteSeriesAU Rocket League Championship! pic.twitter.com/J0KpPtdwmc — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

11:35am: For the first time in the series, Melbourne Avant score first – and their defensive effort has been strong. Unfortunately, Sammy squanders the chance to double the lead when he misses a wide-open shot and Order are more than happy to take it the other way and score.

After a lengthy overtime period, Dumbo is able to tap in a high volley and put his team on the brink of victory – they lead the series 3-1.

It's Melbourne @ORDER_army's @DumboRL who is just rocking it out in this match as he seals away the overtime goal to put Melbourne on match point! pic.twitter.com/nYjgh9xZG2 — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

11:20am: Again, it’s Melbourne Order with the quick beginning, but once again Avant are able to erase the 2-0 lead and level the scores.

Dumbo replies almost immediately after Avant knot it up and, with the 3-2 win, Order take the 2-1 series lead.

Melbourne @ORDER_army takes charge fast in the opening of each game, and game three is no different with this beautiful off the roof goal from @DumboRL!https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/zzVbyblCxy — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

While Avant sit close on their heels, Melbourne @ORDER_army take Game Three and the series lead! @DumboRL proving to be the key weapon for the Order side in this match-up pic.twitter.com/zocwQXCA6W — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

11:15am: What a comeback! Two goals inside the first minute made it look as if Order were on track for an easy win, but Avant reel in a 3-1 deficit, before some outrageous saves in the last ten seconds send it to overtime. Avant get the golden goal and this series is level at 1-1!

Game two goes into overtime after incredible saves in the final seconds and Melbourne @AvantGaming are bringing the fire we were hoping to see as they equalise the series 1 – 1! https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/duHiqufKzC — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

You asked for more and you got your wish @deepjimpact as Melbourne @AvantGaming rapidly smash two goals away to equal the score and bring themselves back in this series!

🎥 @sammy_oce @ZeN_OCE https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/Xtv5yXTa8p — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

It's just clean, rapid shots from Melbourne @ORDER_army as @ExpressRL_ knocks in another goal increasing the lead to 3 – 1https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/QO1WMxFOjx — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

10:55am: Holy macaroni. What carnage in Game 1. Melbourne Order put three goals on the board inside the first minute and claim the first match easily by a downright embarrasssing score of 7-1.

🔴 LIVE with Grand Finals of the Gfinity #EliteSeriesAU Rocket League Finals brought to you by @AlienwareOz @ASTROGaming and @dareicedcoffee Melbourne @ORDER_army already hot out the gate with 3 GOALS in less than a min! https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih! pic.twitter.com/FZaqT6rRjF — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

What an absolutely decimating game one from Melbourne @ORDER_army who tore apart Melbourne @AvantGaming on the field to take the win 7 – 1.

Can Avant fire up? We know they have the passion! 🔥https://t.co/Q0T5jZ9Vih pic.twitter.com/lTDRebdk7m — Gfinity Australia (@GfinityAU) July 15, 2018

10:50am: We are underway!

10:30am: The Rocket League fans and analysts are still reeling from Avant’s boilover win last week.

The all-Melbourne Rocket League grand final is just moments away.