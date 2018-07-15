Grand final weekend continued in the Gfinity Elite Series this morning, with the Hoyts Gfinity Esports Arena hosting the Rocket League final at.
After a rough finish to the season, Melbourne Order willed themselves back into form the previous week with a strong 4-2 win over Peth Ground Zero – who’d knocked them off 3-1 barely a fortnight prior.
Long considered one of the contenders in this competition, they fancied themselves as strong favourites in this one.
Standing in the way were their crosstown rivals – Melbourne Avant, who snuck into the playoffs with a final-round victory over the Sydney Roar, before sending shockwaves through Oceanic Rocket League with a monumental 4-2 upset of the Chiefs in the semis.
The first match made the gulf in class between the sides abundantly clear. Three goals inside the first minute had Order in good stead, and they went on to claim an enormous 7-1 victory.
Avant tightened up afterwards, an overtime victory in the second match leveling the series, although they suffered a tough 3-2 loss in Game 3 and a bad miss on an open goal saw them lose in overtime in Game 4.
Needing just one more win to wrap up the title, Order breezed through the match 4-1 to claim their prize money.
Stirling Coates’ match preview said we’d be in for an entertaining match, but wasn’t likely to be close.
His prediction of a 4-1 result in Order’s favour proved dead on.
Here’s how social media saw the day unfold.
|
Rocket League – Grand Final
|Date
|Teams
|Time
|Sun Jul 15
|Melbourne Order vs Melbourne Avant
|10:00 AM
Watch the Gfinity Elite Series LIVE on The Roar.
11:45am: The fifth game proves to very much be a repeat of the first. Order pile on the goals early and simply outclass their gallant opponents 4-1.
They are the first ever Gfinity Elite Series Rocket League champions.
11:35am: For the first time in the series, Melbourne Avant score first – and their defensive effort has been strong. Unfortunately, Sammy squanders the chance to double the lead when he misses a wide-open shot and Order are more than happy to take it the other way and score.
After a lengthy overtime period, Dumbo is able to tap in a high volley and put his team on the brink of victory – they lead the series 3-1.
11:20am: Again, it’s Melbourne Order with the quick beginning, but once again Avant are able to erase the 2-0 lead and level the scores.
Dumbo replies almost immediately after Avant knot it up and, with the 3-2 win, Order take the 2-1 series lead.
11:15am: What a comeback! Two goals inside the first minute made it look as if Order were on track for an easy win, but Avant reel in a 3-1 deficit, before some outrageous saves in the last ten seconds send it to overtime. Avant get the golden goal and this series is level at 1-1!
10:55am: Holy macaroni. What carnage in Game 1. Melbourne Order put three goals on the board inside the first minute and claim the first match easily by a downright embarrasssing score of 7-1.
10:50am: We are underway!
10:30am: The Rocket League fans and analysts are still reeling from Avant’s boilover win last week.
The all-Melbourne Rocket League grand final is just moments away.