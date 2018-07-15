Manly see light at end of 2018 tunnel

Manly coach Trent Barrett concedes his team’s NRL season is all but over with seven games to play but insists there will be plenty of good to rise out of the ashes of a horror 2018.
The Sea Eagles sit 13th on the ladder following their 12th loss of the season on Saturday night against Melbourne, but much like their form of the past month they were by no means disgraced in the 14-13 defeat.
A frustrated Barrett afterwards claimed he’d consult referees boss Bernard Sutton over a number of crucial calls in the match.
Included in his list of concerns was a forward pass in the lead up to Melbourne’s first try and the offside penalty which gave the Storm the lead late via a Cameron Smith goal with nine minutes to play.
“It’s heartbreaking, given the position we’re in. We had to win every game to make the semis,” Barrett said.
“We’d love to be in a position with still something to play for. But mathematically it’s going to be extremely hard.”
Regardless, Manly’s’ fortunes were indicative of their year.
They’ve battled a number of off-field dramas, including the Jackson Hastings affair and salary-cap saga which is still hurting their recruitment.
The out-of-luck side have also been stung by a heavy injury toll, which included two players being ruled out for the season early and Apisai Koroisau and Dylan Walker among several big names spending extended stints out.
It’s forced Barrett to use the 10 players aged 23 or younger, handing three players debuts in forward Taniela Paseka, hooker Manase Fainu and five-eighth Tom Wright.
“I thought our younger guys, Manase, (Moses) Suli, (Brad) Parker, Tom Wright, Paskea (were great against Melbourne),” Barrett said.
“They’ll certainly be better for (2018).
“I’d certainly not like to have the injury toll we’ve had so I could put them in and use them sparingly.
“I think a lot of them are playing a hell of a lot more footy than we thought they’d have to in this stage of their career … We’ll be better for it, but it’s not easy to take.”
Manly still have the potential to provide real nuisance value headed into the finals.
They led Melbourne for more than an hour on Saturday night, having previously beaten them along with other title contenders Penrith and Brisbane this year.
And Barrett said the young brigade would ensure there was no lack of motivation for his side over the last weeks of the season.
“They’re pretty proud to be here,” he said.
“These young blokes are enjoying every first grade game they’ve got. I know my senior players care a lot about the joint and will be ripping in every week.”
eagleJack said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
The problem of not playing the full 80mins that plagued them last season, reared its ugly head far too consistently again in 2018. They are outstanding in patches. But patches doesn’t get you to finals footy, or a premiership.
They are a young side. I’m hoping the experiences they are facing now steel them mentally for brighter years ahead. They do have plenty of potential there.
July 15th 2018 @ 8:34am
Paul said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Manly have some good players to build around, with the Turbo brothers, Koroisau and DCE. It remains to be seen what impact the salary cap penalty will have on the side next year.
July 15th 2018 @ 8:43am
Forty Twenty said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:43am | ! Report
Our attack is fairly predictable and sitting at home on the Jason Recliner you can see what is about to unfold. I’d like to see more attack in the first few tackles now and again with DCE angling the ball back towards the ruck at top speed.
More off the cuff attack is needed to get thru good defensive lines I think. .
I also thought that we should have taken an easy penalty shot at goal at 13 -6 and said so at the time . I felt the Storm had another try in them and a one point lead helps but is easily extinguished by a penalty goal from the opposition which is what happened.
I wonder what Bellamy says to his players in the video session. Does he suggest to Curtis Scott next time he’s in no position to throw a fair pass to his winger that he’s better off hanging on to the ball or should he take the odds that the linesman misses a blatant forward pass? Based on the evidence this season he’d probably have to say pass the thing because the odds aren’t too bad.
July 15th 2018 @ 9:20am
kk said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
When will we hear the Sutton ‘explainaway’ for the ruling imposed by Gee, Patten and Maxwell?
July 15th 2018 @ 9:26am
CTSTORM said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
You guys should have won that game. A full strength side against an under strength Storm and a 60% possession or something in the first half, that is you game right there. Manlys two big forwards were making easy meters up the middle.Storm struggle with completeing their sets in the first half. Coach is blaming the re for the loss.
July 15th 2018 @ 10:12am
Forty Twenty said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:12am | ! Report
The Storm , Broncos and the pennies all got beaten by Manly at their home this season when they were all heavy favorites so it works both ways . In none of those games did the ref gift Manly a try.
July 15th 2018 @ 10:40am
Bearfax said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
Your points are valid CTSTORM but for one thing. Your team has been playing most of the year without significant injuries. Manly still have a load of first grade players on the injury list including Walker, Korosau, Sironen, Croker, Gosieski etc 4 of which are season ending injuries. Then there were the problems with Hastings. Melbourne has only one long term injury on their books. Manly have almost never this season had the same team on the field in successive games. Sure your team was without some of their best players for the game, but Manly has been in that situation for most of the season. And this is injury riddled side that gave Melbourne a pasting in the first round.
Congrats for winning the game, but its nothing to be smug about. Manly will be better next year and Melbourne may find its reign at the top coming to an end.
July 15th 2018 @ 10:03am
Forty Twenty said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
Manly were no where near full strength , at least six players out . Both teams defended pretty well but didn’t attack all that well. Manly did win the first half and scored two fair tries against one which clearly was incorrect. With Cameron Smith at the helm the Storm scored one fair try in 80 minutes.
Plenty of factors go into a close loss including wrong decisions by refs and players as well as coaches.
A good effort by both teams and a shocking miss by the touchie which did influence the final score whether you accept it or not. Why would a coach be happy about that?
Teams at the wrong end of the table regularly lose close games so it is no great shock. The Roar preview had the Storm winning by 10