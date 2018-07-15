Manly see light at end of 2018 tunnel

Manly coach Trent Barrett concedes his team’s NRL season is all but over with seven games to play but insists there will be plenty of good to rise out of the ashes of a horror 2018.

The Sea Eagles sit 13th on the ladder following their 12th loss of the season on Saturday night against Melbourne, but much like their form of the past month they were by no means disgraced in the 14-13 defeat.

A frustrated Barrett afterwards claimed he’d consult referees boss Bernard Sutton over a number of crucial calls in the match.

Included in his list of concerns was a forward pass in the lead up to Melbourne’s first try and the offside penalty which gave the Storm the lead late via a Cameron Smith goal with nine minutes to play.

“It’s heartbreaking, given the position we’re in. We had to win every game to make the semis,” Barrett said.

“We’d love to be in a position with still something to play for. But mathematically it’s going to be extremely hard.”

Regardless, Manly’s’ fortunes were indicative of their year.

They’ve battled a number of off-field dramas, including the Jackson Hastings affair and salary-cap saga which is still hurting their recruitment.

The out-of-luck side have also been stung by a heavy injury toll, which included two players being ruled out for the season early and Apisai Koroisau and Dylan Walker among several big names spending extended stints out.

It’s forced Barrett to use the 10 players aged 23 or younger, handing three players debuts in forward Taniela Paseka, hooker Manase Fainu and five-eighth Tom Wright.

“I thought our younger guys, Manase, (Moses) Suli, (Brad) Parker, Tom Wright, Paskea (were great against Melbourne),” Barrett said.

“They’ll certainly be better for (2018).

“I’d certainly not like to have the injury toll we’ve had so I could put them in and use them sparingly.

“I think a lot of them are playing a hell of a lot more footy than we thought they’d have to in this stage of their career … We’ll be better for it, but it’s not easy to take.”

Manly still have the potential to provide real nuisance value headed into the finals.

They led Melbourne for more than an hour on Saturday night, having previously beaten them along with other title contenders Penrith and Brisbane this year.

And Barrett said the young brigade would ensure there was no lack of motivation for his side over the last weeks of the season.

“They’re pretty proud to be here,” he said.

“These young blokes are enjoying every first grade game they’ve got. I know my senior players care a lot about the joint and will be ripping in every week.”