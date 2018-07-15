The first 2018 season of the Gfinity Elite Series comes to a close at 4pm (AEST) today, with the third and final title match of the weekend – Street Fighter V.

Melbourne Order (3rd, 3-2) had something off an up-and-down season – their best was very good, but their worst was worrying. Their most impressive performance of the season was arguably a 4-1 win over their grand final opposition in Week 4.

But they also looked outclassed against the Sydney Chiefs in Week 5, while also needing far too many rounds to get past the Sydney Roar in Week 3.

Their opposition in this one will be Perth Ground Zero (4th, 2-3) who, like Order, were also frustratingly inconsistent throughout the season.

Decisive wins over both Sydney teams had them in good stead early on, but their 4-1 loss to Order was compounded by a miserable 4-3 boilover against Brisbane in the final week of the season. They did, however, roar back into form with a strong 4-3 win over the ladder-leading Melbourne Avant in the semis.

Melbourne Order vs Perth Ground Zero – Street Fighter V Grand Final

Where: Hoyts Gfinity Esports Arena, Moore Park, Sydney

When: 4:00pm (AEST), Sunday, July 15

How to Watch: Watch the Gfinity Elite Series LIVE on The Roar.

Season meeting

Week 4: Perth Ground Zero 1-4 Melbourne Order

It was one of the most anticipated matches of the Street Fighter season when these teams clashed in Week 4. That became especially the case after the Chiefs well back into the pack with a crazy 4-3 loss to Avant earlier in the day.

With the opportunity to establish themselves as a genuine frontrunner in front of both teams, it was Perth who got the good start with a thrilling win by Syo over ROF.

That 1-0 lead was as good as it got for Ground Zero unfortunately, with Melbourne Order clicking into gear from that point and running away with a very convincing 4-1 victory.

Both sides faltered in the week after, with Order cut down by the Chiefs and Perth getting upset by the Deceptors, with the hype around both sides’ playoff chances subsequently dying down.

But they were both able to silence the critics with upset wins in the semis. Melbourne got revenge on the Chiefs with a thrilling 4-3 win, while Perth were able to avenge their Week 1 defeat against the top-seeded Melbourne Avant by the same score.

That makes this the hardest to predict grand final of the Gfinity Elite Series by far.

Why Melbourne Order can win

Order’s best as been the competition’s best.

Have Melbourne brought their A-game every week? Absolutely not. But on the occasions they have, they’ve been very, very hard to stop. Order’s playoff pedigree has proven to be the best of the Elite Series, with an easy CS:GO victory and heavy Rocket League favouritism under their belt already.

Combine that raw talent, top pedigree and the knowledge they put Perth away with ease when they met, and it’s very easy to see why the Melburnians are favourites to make it three-of-three for the Order this weekend.

Why Perth Ground Zero can win

Because it’s been that kind of season.

Perth got outclassed when they played Order earlier in the year, but the Street Fighter season has had barely any logic or rhythm to it that it almost feels foolish to use history as a guide to begin with.

Granted, that does sound like a euphemism for Ground Zero needing luck to win, but this team has shown they have enough talent to match it with the best.

Their 4-2 win over the Sydney Chiefs was one of the major talking points from Week 3 – not just for the score – but for the raw skill Ground Zero showed off in that clash.

If anyone can take down Order it’s, well anyone the way this tournament has gone, but especially Perth.

Prediction

The Street Fighter tournament has easily been the loosest of the Elite Series but, amidst all the fun and games that have taken place outside the game, it’s actually been the most even and unpredictable competition of the three.

Every time a team has met for the second time in Street Figher, the team that lost the first encounter has turned it around and won. On that note, I’m going out on a limb and picking Perth with the upset.

Ground Zero 4, Order 3