And then there was one… Waratahs last Australian team standing

NSW Waratahs are the only Australian team in the Super Rugby finals, after the Melbourne Rebels just missed out.
The Australian conference-winning Tahs will host New Zealand’s Highlanders in a knockout quarter-final next weekend, but the Rebels (ninth) and Brumbies (tenth) both fell just short.
The Victorian franchise was edged out of a final eight spot on points differential by South Africa’s Sharks, who scored a 20-10 home win over Argentina’s Jaguares in the last match of the regular season on Sunday (AEST).
Both the Sharks and the Rebels, who lost 43-37 to the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday, finished on 36 points.
Each finished level on wins, the initial tie-breaker, but the Sharks had a -5 points differential to the Rebels -21.
The Sharks will play away to the defending champions and overall ladder leader and New Zealand conference winners the Crusaders.
The Brumbies finished two points off eighth spot after a rousing final round 40-31 away win over the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday night.
The Lions, the losing finalist for the last two seasons, will host the Jaguares after clinching top spot in the South African conference with a 38-12 home win over the Bulls early Sunday (AEST).
The other quarter-final will be an all New Zealand battle with the Hurricanes hosting the Chiefs.
The Tahs dropped to third on the overall ladder after losing to the Brumbies on Saturday, with the Lions later replacing them in second spot.
The match between the Tahs and the sixth-placed Highlanders, who they beat 41-12 in Sydney back in May, is expected to be played next Saturday, with the details to be confirmed later on Sunday.
The Tahs conceded six tries to the Brumbies, whose own slim playoff hopes ended when the Rebels picked up a bonus-point in Dunedin.
NSW coach Daryl Gibson said captain Michael Hooper, who has missed their last three games with a hamstring injury, would not recover in time to face the Highlanders and revealed playmaker Kurtley Beale had been ill in the lead-up to Saturday’s game.
He said his team hadn’t been focused enough in Saturday’s defeat, their first in four games.
“Plenty to work on, but I think a lot of that work is between our ears,” Gibson said.
NSW lost a number of lineout throws and Gibson said they didn’t adapt well to the Brumbies strategy in that area.
July 15th 2018 @ 8:17am
Connor33 said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
Yeah, well, there wouldn’t be ‘one’ had the Rebels be referreed properly in Dunedin.
There was a chance for AU to have two teams in the finals from its two biggest cities, with the Melbourne achievement trumping that of the Waratahs. Granted the Rebels didn’t want hand outs, just a fair bloody go—yet the Jackson (the bloody joke) failed to provide any sense of fairness with the game representing nothing more than a farsical fairytale. Such is life.
July 15th 2018 @ 8:33am
eagleJack said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:33am | ! Report
Rebels aren’t playing finals because they weren’t good enough over the entire season. To think a referee had anything to do with it is farcical. I doubt Wessels is blaming the officials. He’d know that they had opportunities to seal their place but failed to do so. They lost all 3 games after the Test series break. That is on the players and coaching staff.
But overall I think they can hold their heads high. Near new squad at the beginning of the year will be better for the run in 2019. Plenty to like for their fans and fans of Oz rugby.
July 15th 2018 @ 10:28am
Connor33 said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
But EJ, the Rebels were in the eight going into the final round. They would have kept that position but for the tragedy that was Jackson’s refereeing.
July 15th 2018 @ 10:40am
Jacko said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
What incidences ?????? All we see is “the ref was crap” yet nothing factual……not even a general statement about what he got sooooooo wrong…just a whinge…name all these bad decisions which led to the loss? I hate this ref but didnt see much wrong and certainly nothing to say it cost the Rebels the game……
July 15th 2018 @ 8:55am
James Pettifer said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
I think the Rebels only won one game (the Sharks) against a team in the top 8 but lost against the Reds, Stomers and Bulls who finished below them.
Unfortunately that isn’t exactly the record of a team that deserves to play in the finals.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:36am
Ed said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
The Tahs won one of their six matches against sides in the SR finals. Fortunately for the Tahs it is that team they beat who are their opponents in Sydney next week.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:41am
PeterK said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:41am | ! Report
they did also draw away against the 8th team in the finals
July 15th 2018 @ 8:56am
Realist said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
I know where you’re Coming from Connor but the Kiwi sides haven’t been operating under any fairness under the conference system so you can’t argue the Highkanders didn’t deserve their finals spot.
Yes the referees have been appalling this season but it’s the whole tournament structure which is beyond the joke.
Super rugby used to be the best teams of the Southern Hemisphere – recreated from local clubs with over 100 years of history. Now it’s the Sunwolves, the Rebels and a bunch of Pacific Islanders who were roped into the system since being poached as 16 year olds from their country under sophisticated school scholarships
To add insult to injury the NSW power brokers have installed Chieka as coach with absolute immunity to pick as many unworthy Tahs as he wants. This leads to better players going overseas as they know they won’t get a fair go.
The damage to the code could become irreversible if not rectified before the 2023 RWC
July 15th 2018 @ 9:39am
Guvnr said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
Realist, I’m fed up to the back teeth with this thinly veiled low rent ascertion that NZ is poaching Pacific Islanders with school scholarships and end up as NZ Super Rugby players. Firstly, they go because they can get an education in NZ, something Australia does not offer (why don’t you do something about that here) and secondly, have a look at the number of NZ born Wallabies. Spare me your hypocrisy.
July 15th 2018 @ 10:59am
Realist said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:59am | ! Report
Actually I was referring to the Sydney and Brisbane GPS school competitions. The Tongan Thor and countless other examples of kids in their mid-teens being recruited (relocating the whole family) to help win a schoolboy premiership and dangle a potential $500k pa professional contract.
NZ have been doing it for longer but with such a large playing base it’s had little impact on the culture and the importance of honouring both the national and provincial Jerseys (at least from the outside looking in)
July 15th 2018 @ 11:42am
Don said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:42am | ! Report
And yet the single example you have used; Taniela Tupou wasn’t a schoolboy “poached” and relocating the whole family etc.
His elder Brother was already living here and playing for The Filth.
Thor finished school in NZ and was in the SR recruitment market and was recruited to QLD.
He wanted to be close to his brother and he also said at the time his rugby idol was Quade Cooper.
He lived with the Coach Richard Graham and his family the first year he was here.
But yeah, Thor and countless other examples…
July 15th 2018 @ 12:01pm
taylorman said | July 15th 2018 @ 12:01pm | ! Report
Can you name a SR player that got one of these scholarships Guvna? Realist? dont know of them.
What is the scholarship called so I can look it up.
July 15th 2018 @ 9:38am
Lol said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:38am | ! Report
The rebels season was a failure.
They were handed two teams and finals system was extended to eight teams and they still couldn’t make it.
Failure!
Win 4 from 4 then 3 from 12.
Failure!
July 15th 2018 @ 9:44am
Jacko said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
Sad …The Ref favored the Rebels way too much in that game….Highlanders overcome the ref to win anyway
July 15th 2018 @ 9:45am
Bluffboy said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:45am | ! Report
Why Why Why
Why does there have to be a conspiracy every time an Australian side doesn’t get the result. Even before the game with the Fox “expert panel” Tanking was mentioned. The fact is the Rebels just weren’t good enough. They put themselves in a position that should never have been in since the break. Connor, they just are not good enough.
Saying that, I can see next season to be the most closely contested ever with Rebels starting to find their feet and the Reds and Brumbies finding believe.
The only joke IMO is commentary spouting conspiracy.
July 15th 2018 @ 10:34am
Connor33 said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:34am | ! Report
BB – some questions:
1. Did you watch the game?
2. Did you at least watch the second half?
3. Do you recall the first 5 minutes or so of the second half?
4. Do you recall Koribete jumping in the air?
5. Do you recall how he landed?
6. Do you recall what caused that?
Answer any of those questions in the affirmative then we can continue the conversation…
July 15th 2018 @ 10:45am
Jacko said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report
1…yes
2…yes
3…yes
4…yes
5 …yes
6…..yes
I still arnt seeing what ref decision cost the Rebels the game…But I am still seeing a big whinge…massive sook actually
July 15th 2018 @ 11:16am
Bluffboy said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:16am | ! Report
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
And yes.
Replaying that incident myself a couple of times Koroibete when up in a position where as he had no chance of getting near the ball. It would seem that the way all refs are ruling he would have had to at least touched it to warrant a decision. More clumsy onhispart than anything else. Regardless there are 3 other officials that could have called it. If that is the reason you think the Rebels should be in the finales I’ll end the conversation here.
If losing your dummy makes you cry don’t spit it out.
July 15th 2018 @ 9:48am
Joseph said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Let’s blame the ref, shall we?
Have you had breakfast, Conner33?
July 15th 2018 @ 10:39am
Connor33 said | July 15th 2018 @ 10:39am | ! Report
Actually, having a beer next to a pool in the middle of heat wave. You?
July 15th 2018 @ 11:20am
Harry said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
In which case you might want to reflect into your beer how the Rebels were ahead by 12 with 20 minutes remaining and yet still lost. The answer is not the ref. Its poor play and game management from the Rebels.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:01am
Bakkies said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:01am | ! Report
The Rebels have more than enough handouts.
July 15th 2018 @ 8:47am
Cynical Play said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:47am | ! Report
Gutted for the Rebels who showed how good they can play in that close loss. Their lack of a playmaking 10 really showing, though Hodge had a blinder and shows how useful he is when positioned in the inside backs close to the action.
Tahs wellbeaten and I see it as a positive that the Oz franchises are all playing good footy. Hooper sorely missed last night I thought. The Arnolds adding a lot to the Brums set piece.
July 15th 2018 @ 9:26am
Fionn said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
The Rebels will be better next year.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:17am
Rhys Bosley said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
CP,
I’m not trying to pick an argument here but I have to say that I am genuinely and continually perplexed as to how Australians can have a team score four tries but get pipped at the post against quality opposition, then put down the loss to “lack of a playmaking ten”. The Rebels scored 57 tries this season, more than the Jaguares and Sharks who are in the finals did. So there is nothing wrong with their attack, it is the 60 tries that they let in that is the problem. We seem to have an overarching fixation on that one position, expecting every player who fills it to produce “running rugby” like Stephen Larkham or Mark Ella, when on the evidence players like Hodge can do a good job with their own set of attributes.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:22am
Fionn said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
I think it was the lack of a game managing 10 more than anything. They weren’t able to consistently play in the right parts of the field. That is the sort of thing that Sexton and Farrell do so well for their teams. They take the pressure off defensively and calm their teams.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:46am
Machpants said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:46am | ! Report
Nz teams don’t really have game managing tens either, since Dan the man, if you believe most posters!
July 15th 2018 @ 11:54am
PeterK said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Mo’unga and Sopoaga are certainly considered game managers.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:57am
Fionn said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:57am | ! Report
I would have said that Cruden, Mo’unga and Sopoaga were all good game managers.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:58am
PeterK said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:58am | ! Report
Cruden is gone though
July 15th 2018 @ 12:07pm
Fionn said | July 15th 2018 @ 12:07pm | ! Report
Yeah, which is why I think they should get Hayden Parker back from the Sunwolves. Easily the best performing flyhalf in the Australian conference 😛
July 15th 2018 @ 11:49am
Rhys Bosley said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:49am | ! Report
Fionn, the Rebels had 54% of possession and 50% of territory, and two of the Highlanders tries came from the other end of the park. That hardly suggests a problem with the the Rebels fly half finding field position.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:57am
Fionn said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:57am | ! Report
Oh, I’m not talking about last night’s match per se (I missed it), but overall during the season. Too often they crucially lacked game management when it counted.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:32am
Jacko said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:32am | ! Report
Rhys I agree 100% with that but I still would have liked to see Maddocks given a run at 10 for a few games in a row…..I see something in Maddocks that could well end up being a Larkham or an Ella but if he never gets a shot how will Aus rugby ever know…They keep him at wing or fullback…….A position well covered in Aus rugby
July 15th 2018 @ 11:53am
Rhys Bosley said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
I wouldn’t mind Maddocks getting a go at 10 to Jacko and I suspect it will happen in due course, probably when somebody gets injured. However I also think Hodge is doing a good job and is progressing well, so should stay there for the Rebels and as backup for the Wallabies. Chopping and changing often just means nobody gets the time to be any good.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:58am
Fionn said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:58am | ! Report
I don’t really see Hodge developing as a 10. He shovels it a lot and doesn’t actually play first receiver a heap to me. He still looks like a centre being played out of position at 10, and I think there is a serious change of it hampering his longterm development as a player.
July 15th 2018 @ 11:58am
PeterK said | July 15th 2018 @ 11:58am | ! Report
a quality 10 needs either to excel in at least 1 style of flyhalf or be competent in all 3.
The 3 are a territory and tactical kicking one or a creative passing playmaker or a running 10.
Hodge is not competent in all 3 nor does he excel in any of those.
July 15th 2018 @ 8:58am
JP Bogers said | July 15th 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
Go the Tahs… Just hope Cheika doesn’t get blinded come selection time for Wallabies…
July 15th 2018 @ 9:19am
Daveski said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
Tahs at least switched back on for most of the last 60 minutes. Impressed the kept coming back whenever score was in danger of blowing out. Some work for them at scrum and lineout and defensively.
I’m not too concerned the backline didn’t threaten as much as recently. They made plenty of metres out wide, just couldn’t find those last passes plus Brumbies covering defence very good. Folau was well contained.
July 15th 2018 @ 9:22am
Tooly said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:22am | ! Report
A true reflection of our ability .
Our sides are playing touch football they all want to be Hoopers ; no positional knowledge , no ball security , bouncing out of tackle and running around like headless chooks hoping for intercepts .
July 15th 2018 @ 9:43am
Lol said | July 15th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Rebels have failed.
Handed two teams to play with and couldn’t a finals system that was extended to eight teams.
Win four from four and talking themselves up, wessels talking about ‘special’ season and all his suckhole comments towards the ARU then win only 3 from 12.
Haha good job.
Failure!