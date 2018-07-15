Sharks vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores

An earlier loss by the Rebels have made the equation simple for the Sharks when they host the red-hot Jaguares in the final round of the Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores from 1:15am (AEST).

The Rebels needed to beat the Highlanders earlier on Saturday to secure their place in the finals and knock the Sharks out of contention, but a late comeback from the New Zealand club has kept the Sharks season alive.

They sit in ninth place, but are just four points behind the Melbourne-based Rebels, meaning a win will see them lock up eighth spot and a trip to play the Crusaders in Christchurch next weekend. With their for and against already better than the Rebels, there are no qualms about that being an issue either.

Still, they will have to get over the Jagaures before the finals becomes an issue, and that’s easier said than done.

Before last week, the Jaguares had won seven on the trot. They turned in a pretty poor defensive effort though, conceding 43 points to the Bulls.

While they won’t be that bad again, they would much rather play the Waratahs in Sydney than the Crusaders in Christchurch next week. Sitting seventh, a loss by more than eight points could wind them up eighth with the trip to New Zealand.

The Sharks will be fuming about last week as well. A game they should have won against the Stormers ended in a 27-16 loss. Just when you thought they were building after a win over the Lions, they found a way to lose again, making their run to the finals that much harder.

Prediction

The Sharks are going to be absolutely desperate. The Jaguares have been on a roll though and I expect them to get over the line, helping the Rebels into the finals.

Jaguares by 5.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the final regular season Super Rugby match from 1:15am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.