Sharks vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores

An earlier loss by the Rebels have made the equation simple for the Sharks when they host the red-hot Jaguares in the final round of the Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores from 1:15am (AEST).
The Rebels needed to beat the Highlanders earlier on Saturday to secure their place in the finals and knock the Sharks out of contention, but a late comeback from the New Zealand club has kept the Sharks season alive.
They sit in ninth place, but are just four points behind the Melbourne-based Rebels, meaning a win will see them lock up eighth spot and a trip to play the Crusaders in Christchurch next weekend. With their for and against already better than the Rebels, there are no qualms about that being an issue either.
Still, they will have to get over the Jagaures before the finals becomes an issue, and that’s easier said than done.
Before last week, the Jaguares had won seven on the trot. They turned in a pretty poor defensive effort though, conceding 43 points to the Bulls.
While they won’t be that bad again, they would much rather play the Waratahs in Sydney than the Crusaders in Christchurch next week. Sitting seventh, a loss by more than eight points could wind them up eighth with the trip to New Zealand.
The Sharks will be fuming about last week as well. A game they should have won against the Stormers ended in a 27-16 loss. Just when you thought they were building after a win over the Lions, they found a way to lose again, making their run to the finals that much harder.
Prediction
The Sharks are going to be absolutely desperate. The Jaguares have been on a roll though and I expect them to get over the line, helping the Rebels into the finals.
Jaguares by 5.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the final regular season Super Rugby match from 1:15am (AEST)
9:19am
Charging Rhino 9:19am
Sharks get the opportunity to play another week.
Can they surprise us all in Christchurch and force the Crusaders back to fall on their own swords?
9:47am
Pinetree 9:47am
The Sharks do have one of the best away results at playoffs, but this ain’t the Reds in Qld 🙂
The Sharks have played very well vs NZ teams this year, and did deny the Crusaders a last round win several seasons ago in Chch, but the Crusaders have not lost a home playoff game, and there have been many for the Crusaders!
Congrats on making the playoffs CR, and I would wish you luck next week, but I am a Crusader fan.
GO CRUSADERS FOR A GREEDY NINTH TITLE!!!!
11:38am
Charging Rhino 11:38am
Yes good luck to your boys Pinetree.
It will be a mighty upset if the Sharks can get a win next week.
But Kevin Anderson did just beat Roger Federer at Wimbledon and we did beat the Crusaders in Christchurch with 13 men once, 4 years ago in 2014…. so there is a glimmer of hope. 😉
11:51am
Pinetree 11:51am
In a KO game, there is always hope, just like Anderson proved!!
1:38am
Pinetree 1:38am
“Sitting seventh, a loss by more than eight points could wind them up eighth with the trip to New Zealand.”
There are 6 table points separating the Sharks and Jags, so I am not sure how you worked out any other possible outcome than the Jags finishing seventh?
You would think that with a Lions win over the Bulls, and seventh place confirmed for the Jags, that the Jags would be happy to rest up their best players and concede the game vs the Sharks, to come in fresh to face the Lions in the QF next week. The Jags must have some tired players from their commitment to the Pumas duties as well.
Sharks to win and play the Crusaders next week I reckon…
1:44am
Nobrain 1:44am
That is correct Pinetree. Jaguares will use this game to give game time for some players to gane experience for next year. Some ptjer players need tje rest also.