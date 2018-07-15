St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

Will the Dragons silence their critics and consolidate their position in the top four? Or will the Tigers keep their slim finals hopes alive? Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 4:10pm (AEST).
Paul McGregor will be wanting a serious improvement from his men in defence as they look to bounce back from last week’s 52-30 loss to Melbourne. While the Dragons may have been missing a host of Origin stars for the game, it was no excuse for conceding nine tries.
What would have been more disappointing was the fact that the Saints led 30-28 with 15 minutes left, only to let in four tries within the space of nine minutes.
Fortunately for the home side, all of their Origin combatants are expected to play against the Tigers.
Ivan Cleary’s men may still be in finals contention, yet a loss this week would all but distinguish their hopes of making it to September.
The Tigers currently sit six points short of the eighth-placed Warriors and will face the Dragons and Rabbitohs twice in their run home.
Cleary’s side has recently squandered two winnable games against the Raiders and Titans. With both matches well and truly in the balance at the break, the Tigers suffered heavy defeats.
In fact, in the past two rounds, Wests have failed to have scored any points in the second forty and have conceded 56.
There are a host of changes for the Tigers. Benji Marshall replaces Josh Reynolds at five-eighth while David Nofoaluma returns on the wing in place of Malakai Watene-Zelezniak.
Ben Matulino is also back at prop with Alex Twal going to the bench. Josh Aloiai moves into the starting second row with Chris McQueen dropping out.
Prediction
This is a danger game for the Dragons given that the Tigers will be desperate to stay in the finals race. However, having been embarrassed by the Storm last week, the home side will be motivated to once again prove themselves genuine premiership contenders.
Dragons by 12.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting at 2pm (AEST).
8:06pm
Craig said | 8:06pm | ! Report
Enjoy one final with Ben Hunt dragons fans.
7:01pm
Mordac said | 7:01pm | ! Report
With Gareth Freaking Widdop in the team, the most overrated player in the history of the NRL, St George won’t be winning anything. After almost 5 years supercoach McGregor still can’t see it and it will be the end of him. Good riddance to both!
6:45pm
Muzz said | 6:45pm | ! Report
Dragons are all but cooked.
6:24pm
Mr X said | 6:24pm | ! Report
MATCH REPORT:
The Wests Tigers have kept their finals hopes alive with a thrilling 20-16 win over a disappointing Dragons outfit at Jubilee Oval.
The Red V came up with 16 errors on Sunday afternoon as a controlled performance from halves Benji Marshall and Luke Brooks guided the Tigers to a tight victory.
Wests looked to have grabbed an early try in the fourth minute when Kevin Naiqama pounced on a Luke Brooks grubber.
Replays showed that the centre fumbled the ball in the process of trying to ground it and the Dragons survived an early scare.
They didn’t get so lucky five minutes later though when Brooks took on the defence himself and strolled over for the first try of the afternoon.
The much-maligned Ben Hunt then replied with a four-pointer of his own, dancing through flimsy Tigers defence to lock things up.
Both teams could have had another try to their name in the first half.
The home side looked to have gone back-to-back in the 22nd minute when Paul Vaughan steamed through the line to score, only for play to be called back for a forward pass from James Graham.
The Tigers also had their celebrations cut short after a forward pass was ruled in the lead-up to Michael Chee-Kam storming over in the 36th minute.
The referees couldn’t deny Ivan Cleary’s men shortly after play resumed in the second half though. A brilliant inside ball from Robbie Farah saw Moses Mbye sprint away and send it long to Corey Thompson who step back infield to score.
Wests had their third of the night in the 58th minute when a cheeky grubber by Farah saw David Nofoaluma cross over out wide.
The Dragons were being out enthused and suddenly found themselves trailing by more than two converted tries after an Esan Marsters penalty goal extended the Tigers’ lead to 14 in the 66th minute.
However, just as Paul McGregor’s men looked set for another embarrassing defeat, a clever chip by Hunt saw Gareth Widdop go over next to the posts to reduce the deficit to eight.
Only five minutes later they had another, this time a well-executed set play saw Luciano Leilua pop the ball back inside for Matt Dufty.
Just as it looked as if the Dragons would steal yet another win at the death, a Leilua error halted all their momentum and condemned them to an agonising 20-16 loss.
The Red V shouldn’t have to wait long until they return to the winner’s circle though as they take on the lowly Cowboys next week.
Meanwhile, the Tigers will look for another unlikely victory when they face the high-flying Rabbitohs.
6:12pm
Emcie said | 6:12pm | ! Report
I feel like Marry may have backed himself into a corner here. After not resting any of his rep players he really needed them to stand up and they just didn’t. With most of their “easy” games coming up being away games as well it’s gonna be hard to rest anyone if they need it without risking falling out of the top 4
6:08pm
DP Schaefer said | 6:08pm | ! Report
Well, that was an uninspiring and ordinary effort by the Red V. Not what was needed at this time of year.
6:02pm
Mr X said | 6:02pm | ! Report
FULL TIME – DRAGONS 16 TIGERS 20
An absolute thriller at Jubilee Oval, with the Tigers holding on for a four-point win over the fast-finishing Dragons.
A 66% completion rate really plagued the home side’s chances in this one while Wests were helped by the pin-point kicking game of halves Luke Brooks and Benji Marshall.
What did you make of the game Roarers? Is the race towards September still on for the Tigers?
Dragons fans – don’t worry too much, you have the Cowboys next week. If you lose that though, well, then maybe consider trying to get a refund for those hasty grand final ticket purchases.
All the action isn’t over here at The Roar though. Scott doesn’t have much time to dwell on that loss as he is live with the Titans vs Roosters clash at 6.30pm (AEST).
His talking points for the round will follow soon after that game.
5:58pm
KenoathCarnt said | 5:58pm | ! Report
Season done for Dragons… They should sell Widdop to Broncos for Jack Bird the X factor.
6:07pm
DP Schaefer said | 6:07pm | ! Report
They’ll go deeper than Broncos…
6:30pm
Scott said | 6:30pm | ! Report
Don’t let the top 8 door hit you on the way out champ 😂. Couldn’t even get up for old Wayne’s 500th win. Can’t take the pressure, probably best broncos are outside the 8, pretenders have no place there
6:51pm
KenoathCarnt said | 6:51pm | ! Report
Lol nothing do with Broncos finals but arrr ok? I guess?
5:58pm
Mr X said | 5:58pm | ! Report
80′ – They spread it off the scrum to quick man Matthew Dufty and a magnificent tackle by Corey Thompson! He valiantly tries to pass it back inside but the Tigers dive on it and will win!
DRAGONS – 16
TIGERS – 20