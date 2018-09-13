AFL Commission to consider four recommendations put forward by competition committee

In its bid to reduce unsightly congestion, the AFL has moved a step closer to introducing the 6-6-6 positioning rule for centre bounces and doubling the length of the goalsquare.

The final call now rests with the AFL Commission after the competition committee decided on Thursday to recommend the two changes.

The commission will also decide on a crackdown on runners and water carriers, plus eight rule interpretations.

Any confirmed changes will be announced next month.

The rule interpretations are part of a project by the competition committee to half the size of the game’s rule book over the next 12 months.

The 6-6-6 rule and larger goalsquare were trialled in three VFL games.

The commission will discuss the proposals at its next meeting on the day of the Brownlow Medal, with any changes made official by next month.

“It’s the commission’s decision from here,” said AFL football operations manager Steve Hocking.

“It’s been pretty obvious – the main things have been the 6-6-6 centre bounce set up (and) the goalsquare.”

The main aim of 6-6-6 – which involves teams having six players in each of their defensive and forward arcs and six in the midfield at each centre bounce – and the larger goalsquare, is to open up play.

Hocking said scoring was up 15 per cent across the three trial games and tackling went down by 14 per cent.

“As far as midfielders go (with 6-6-6), there was more time – seconds longer – for decision making,” Hocking said.

“If we showed you the vision, you’d be surprised with the difference it makes – that person coming off the square is no longer there.

“How do we prise the game open and have risk v reward? We want to see more volatile space.”

The 6-6-6 rule means the two wingers must start each centre bounce on the edge of the centre square, plus at least one player must be in the goalsquare.

In terms of rule interpretations, Hocking said the controversial ruck nomination process is likely to stay “unless you have something you can throw at me that blows us away”.

The competition committee wants to crack down on incorrect disposal under the holding the ball rule.

“The player who’s actually contesting the ball, that person has to be protected, definitely,” Hocking said.

“Incorrect disposal is the issue we have … that’s crept into the game.

“We’re not going to sit idle and let players throw the ball ”

There will be tighter restrictions on team runners and water carriers, with the committee keen to keep them off the ground during play.