AFL locks in Grand Final entertainment
AAP
11 hours ago
American pop group Black Eyed Peas will get the AFL Grand Final festivities started alongside Australian legend Jimmy Barnes.

The group – albeit without former vocalist Fergie – will headline the AFL Grand Final on September 29 with Working Class Man Barnes to deliver the pre and post-match vocals.

“I think that will be great,” AFL boss Gillon McLachlan told 3AW on Friday.

