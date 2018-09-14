AFL top 100: Finals Week 2 selection highights

In tonight’s game between Melbourne and Hawthorn two current players from the AFL top 100 game-players face off against each other, but the coincidences do not stop there.

Shaun Burgoyne, the current AFL player with the most games, will add one to his number of games but will remain in 12th position on the AFL all-time game-players list. He will move, however, to within one game of 11th-placed John Blakey (Fitzroy and North Melbourne), so in the unlikely event Hawthorn beat Melbourne, he may be just outside the top ten by year’s end.

Jordan Lewis, who played the bulk of his games at Hawthorn, will play his 42nd game for the Demons and line up against his old club. The semi-final will be his 306th game and therefore take him level with the six players who finished their careers on this number, the second most crowded total of all those that appear in the top 100.

The six champions on 306 games include Gordon Coventry (Collingwood), who played his first game in 1920; North Melbourne’s Adam Simpson, now coach of the West Coast Eagles and who played his last game in 2009; Melbourne’s David Neitz; Wayne Schimmelbusch (North Melbourne); Paul Williams (Collingwood and Sydney); and Alastair Lynch (Fitzroy, Brisbane Bears and Brisbane Lions).

On the AFL top-100 goal-kickers list the only player making an appearance this week is Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn), whose three goals last week took him past Brad Johnson (Western Bulldogs) and to level with Paul Salmon (Essendon and Hawthorn). The same three-goal effort this week would see him pass contemporary Eddie Betts (Carlton and Adelaide) and place him in 41st position on the AFL all-time goal-kickers list.

Ryan Schoenmakers was recalled for this game, and that gave him the opportunity to join Ron Nalder in 100th place on the Hawks’ top-100 game-players list and thereby qualify for a seat at the club’s top 100 bash. Nalder, who turned 79 last week, played on the centre, half forward and half back lines for the club from 1959 to 1966.

Five other Hawks will also improve their positions on the club’s top 100 list. Luke Breust will pass Trent Croad and Russell Greene; Isaac Smith will pass Angelo Lekkas; Paul Puopolo will equal Michael Osborne; and Jack Gunston will equal Ian Bremner, who gave the club good service for ten years after being released by Collingwood.

The grand old man, Shaun Burgoyne, despite making no inroads on the AFL list, will pass Ted Pool and current radio commentator Brad Sewell on the Hawks games list.

At Melbourne Neville Jetta will push finals opponent James Frawley one position down the Demons list and draw level with Wally Lock, Bob Johnson and Laurie Fowler.

At Collingwood Steele Sidebottom will pass former captain Nick Maxwell and comeback king Tyson Goldsack will equal another former Magpie captain Terry Waters.

Of course all the players at the AFL’s newest club will add to their top 100 tallies when they take the ground on Saturday at the MCG.

For a change, Tom McDonald stays put on the Demons top 100 list.