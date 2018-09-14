Hooper out, Pocock to captain at No.7

The Wallabies team for this weekend’s Test versus Argentina will give fans a glimpse of an alternate reality after news broke that Michael Hooper will miss due to a hamstring injury.

Hooper will be replaced at No.7 by David Pocock and he will also skipper the side, a state of affairs that has often been recommended by those who are critical of Hooper and his position as captain.

Pete Samu will replace Pocock at No.8, and Ned Hanigan will come onto the bench to replace Samu.

Hooper’s hamstring injury isn’t believed to be a serious one, but instead the Wallabies are taking a cautious approach with the skipper.

“He felt his hamstring a bit at training yesterday afternoon and with his recent history, we just thought it was best not to push it,” said Australian coach Michael Cheika.

“He was really keen to play this weekend but a week off will be a good thing for him to just get it right.”

The Rugby Championship has a bye next week before the Wallabies will travel to play the Springboks and Argentinians on their home ground.

Updated Wallabies team to play Argentina

1. Scott Sio (48 Tests)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau (85 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (26 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (16 Tests)

5. Izack Rodda (10 Tests)

6. Lukhan Tui (10 Tests)

7. David Pocock (c) (72 Tests)

8. Pete Samu (6 Tests)

9. Will Genia (93 Tests)

10. Kurtley Beale (77 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (14 Tests)

12. Matt Toomua (36 Tests)

13. Reece Hodge (30 Tests)

14. Israel Folau (66 Tests)

15. Dane Haylett-Petty (24 Tests)

Reserves

16. Folau Faingaa (2 Tests)

17. Sekope Kepu (96 Tests)

18. Taniela Tupou (5 Tests)

19. Adam Coleman (25 Tests)

20. Ned Hanigan (14 Tests)

21. Nick Phipps (66 Tests)

22. Bernard Foley (61 Tests)

23. Jack Maddocks (3 Tests)

