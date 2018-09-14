NRL semi-finals live stream: How to watch the NRL online or on TV

The second week of the NRL finals will see premiership hopes go on the line as four sides battle to progress through to the preliminary finals. This is The Roar’s complete guide on how to stream the match online and watch it on TV.

The Cronulla Sharks will meet the Penrith Panthers in the first semi-final at 7:40pm (AEST) on Friday, September 14, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs will battle the St George Illawarra Dragons in the other semi-final on Saturday, September 15 at the same time.

How to watch the semi-finals on TV

Both free-to-air and Foxtel customers can catch all the action from the first three weeks of this year’s finals series.

Foxtel customers can watch the games in both high and standard definition on Fox League, which is found at channels 256 and 502 respectively, although you will need to have the relevant high-definition package to catch the former.

Kick-off for both games is advertised for 7:40pm. (AEST) However, most games last weekend started at around 7:50pm so it’s hard to predict with any certainty when it will begin.

If you would like to catch the semi-finals on Fox Sports, you wil need a valid Foxtel TV subscription complete with the sports package.

The matches will also be broadcast for free-to-air viewers via the Nine Network in both high and standard definition on channels 90 and 91 respectively.

For Foxtel customers who prefer to watch the games on Channel Nine, the channel numbers are 209 and 100.

Broadcast times will vary in regional areas, so if you are uncertain make sure you check your local listings on 9Go, 9Gem and Southern Cross TV.

How to watch the semi-finals online

If you are away from the television and still want to catch the games, there are plenty of ways to do so.

If you are a Foxtel subscriber, you can catch the games through Foxtel Now and the Foxtel App.

It’s pretty straightforward for Foxtel subscribers as the Foxtel App is the easiest option for you. If you are not a Foxtel customer with a TV subscription you can still sign up for the paid service Foxtel Now.

For those living outside of Australia and keen to watch the semi-finals, it will be streamed overseas through Watch NRL.

The other option is via Channel Nine’s streaming application 9Now. It is free to use but you will need a valid login and email.

You can also catch all the action from the first three weeks of the NRL finals through through the NRL Digital Pass.

Of course, here at The Roar we will have all the action and analysis with our own dedicated live blog and highlights.