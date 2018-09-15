Behind the barriers: Five bets for Flemington

Racing returns to Flemington this Saturday for a ripping afternoon highlighted by the 1600-metre Makybe Diva Stakes. Here are my five plays across the meeting.

Bet 1: Each-way – Race 1, number three: Master Zephyr

This is a bludger of a race, but I think he’s the each-way play. This bloke, like some engaged here, came through the 2400-metre race at Caulfield two weeks ago won by stablemate High Church. I thought his effort off a slow tempo was quite good. He has upside to come and has a decent enough record here.

Bet 2: Win – Race 4, number seven: Smart Melody

She just has to handle the straight track and I think she’ll be too good. Kris Lees trains this unbeaten filly, who resumed on Wyong Cup Day a couple of Fridays back, and while she didn’t beat much, the win was brilliant given she had to make her run nearer the inside, which clearly wasn’t the spot to be. She sprinted and won with ease. This is her toughest test to date, but on what she’s done to date, she looks a Group l class type. Odds of $2.50-plus are acceptable.

Bet 3: Each-way – Race 3, number nine: Violate

I reckon he’ll run a cheeky race at odds. This horse doesn’t have the greatest of winning strike rate, but he does have some pretty good form next to his name. He can pull out a decent run fresh, and first up last prep at this track and distance he went within a lip of winning, so I’m hoping he’s ready to go. Odds of $15 are fine.

Bet 4: Each-way – Race 4, number 13: Declarationofheart

I couldn’t back Brutal at the short odds, so it’s each-way this guy. He hasn’t raced since 15 August when resuming with an electric win over 1300 metres at Sandown, charging home from off the pace and bolting up to produce some outstanding late splits in doing so. His tick-over trial last week at Cranbourne was very good, and I think he’ll eat up the Flemington 1400m.

Bet 5: Win – Race 9, number 15: Furrion

A nation will roar for a hero if he wins the get out. Admittedly he didn’t beat much when resuming at Geelong a couple of Sundays back, but it was the manner in which he put them away. It was the performance of a Group l horse. Whether he gets there this time remains to be seen, but up to 1700 metres on the bigger track looks ideal. I wouldn’t be shocked if he was hammered in the market.