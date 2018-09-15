Canelo vs Golovkin 2: Middleweight World Championship fight start time, key information

The Middleweight World Championship is up for grabs in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year when current champion Gennady Golovkin battles Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena. This is The Roar’s guide to all the key information you need to know about the fight.

The bout will begin at 10am (AEST) on Sunday, September 16.

Both men will be raring to go on Sunday morning having waited over a year to fight each other. The bout was scheduled to take place in May but Alvarez was handed a six-month suspension after failing a drug test.

It meant that the fight was put on hold and eventually both parties settled on this Sunday as the date for the big event.

Both have enjoyed stellar careers with Alvarez holding a 94% winning rate while Golovkin has lost just one of his 39 fights and won 34 of them through knockouts.

The last time these two met it ended in a controversial draw, only adding to the drama and anticipation for Sunday morning’s main event as both men have had to wait a full year to have another crack at each other.

It won’t be the only fight either, with three other battles on the card, including:

Junior Middleweight title: Jaime Munguia vs Brandon Cook

Middleweights: David Lemieux vs Gary O’Sullivan

Junior Bantamweights: Roman Gonzalez vs. Moises Fuentes

Key fight information: Canelo vs Golovkin 2

Date: Sunday, June 16

Start time: 10am (AEST)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Nevada

TV: Main Event TV