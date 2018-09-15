How to watch All Blacks vs Springboks online and on TV: Broadcast information, start time, key information

The All Blacks will look to continue their unbeaten start to the 2018 Rugby Championship when they take on South Africa. This is The Roar’s guide on how to watch the game and the key information.

The game is scheduled for a 5:35pm (AEST) start on Saturday, September 15 at Wellington Regional Stadium.

The All Blacks weren’t at their best last week but still went on with the job, cruising to what was in the end a comfortable 46-24 win over the Pumas.

Complacency is all that will stop them from claiming a fourth-straight win this week.

Last week’s victory did come at a cost though, with lock Brodie Retallick picking up a shoulder injury that is set to sideline him for six weeks.

After kicking off the tournament with a 34-21 win over the Pumas, the Springboks have lost two straight and will find it tough to bounce back against a New Zealand side who beat them 57-0 in the corresponding fixture last year.

This week’s clash with the All Blacks may in fact be easier for Rassie Erasmus’ men as they will have absolutely no expectations, currently installed as heavy outsiders for the game.

Even a close defeat would be a significant improvement on last week’s error-prone display as South Africa look to gain much-needed confidence heading into next year’s World Cup in Japan.

How to watch on tv

Saturday’s clash will be shown to Foxtel subscribers on channel 503 following the completion of the National Rugby Championship game between Sydney and Brisbane City.

To watch the game on Foxtel, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription.

How to stream online

If you would like to watch the game online, there are two ways you can do so.

Foxtel customers have the option of streaming the match through the Foxtel App. The app is free to download, but you must have a valid account and email to do so.

If you are not a Foxtel subscriber, don’t worry – you can still catch the game through Foxtel Now. This is a paid service though, with subscription packages available for purchase.

There’s no way you can miss out as here at The Roar we will have live scores and a dedicated blog of the game to keep you updated on all the action from the 2018 Rugby Championship.

New Zealand vs South Africa

Date: Saturday, September 15

Kick-off: 5:35pm (AEST)

Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium

TV: Live, Fox Sports (503)

Online: Live, Foxtel Now, Foxtel App

Last Meeting: New Zealand won 56-0