How to watch the Wallabies online or on TV: Australia vs Argentina Rugby Championship live stream

After holding on for a win last week, the Wallabies will be looking to make it two on the trot when they take on Argentina on Saturday night. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

Australia’s fourth game of the 2018 Rugby Championship will be played at 8pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 15 at the Gold Coast’s Cbus Super Stadium

Michael Cheika’s side bounced back from a disappointing start to the tournament last week with a hard-fought 23-18 win over the Springboks.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The Wallabies trailed 18-7 and looked set for another poor defeat, having already lost back-to-back games to the New Zealanders.

Yet the Australians showed plenty of resilience to work their way back into the contest and they took advantage of an error-prone Springboks side to surge to a five-point win.

What made the victory even more impressive was the fact it was without key players Israel Folau and David Pocock.

While the win would have been a great confidence booster for the Wallabies, they will still need to be better as they prepare for the Argentinians on Saturday night.

After initially going down to South Africa, Argentina then hit back to take down the Springboks the following week before pushing the All Blacks in their 46-24 loss last week.

How to watch the match on TV

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are two ways you can catch Saturday night’s game on television.

The first is through Fox Sports. Their coverage should start at around 7:30pm, like it did last week, at the conclusion of the New Zealand vs South Africa clash.

The game itself is advertised to start at 8pm.

The match will be shown on Channel 503 for Foxtel customers who had a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package.

Alternatively, you can tune into the game on Network Ten on either Channel 10 in standard definition or 13 in high definition.

How to live stream the match online

If you would like to stream the game online instead, there are two ways you can do so.

Again, Fox Sports has you covered with its dedicated streaming application Foxtel Now. Those who are not currently Foxtel customers can subscribe although it will cost money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Current Foxtel users, however, can simply sign in to the Foxtel App – included as part of any standard Foxtel package.

Otherwise, you can also tune into the game through Channel Ten’s free streaming application, TenPlay.

Of course, here at The Roar we will have all the action live with a dedicated blog and highlights of the match.