Pies fire in final quarter to book preliminary final

The Collingwood Magpies are into a preliminary final against Richmond after a last-quarter burst saw them break out of a tight tussle with the GWS Giants on Saturday night.

Quite frankly, it’s a hard result to fathom.

The umpiring was been so poor and harsh on the visitors, you can’t help but feel sorry for the Giants tonight.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

For the Pies though, nothing should be taken away from Jordan De Goey. He was a one-man machine for the Pies from the playing perspective. De Goey was ably supported by a strong Steele Sidebottom, who was in almost every contest.

If there is one criticism of the Giants, they certainly didn’t do themselves any favours early on with poor kicking out of defence.

However, once they got into the zone, they looked electric and incisive. Toby Greene was essentially ineffective, after a week where his name was the only thing talked about.

It will be a curious preliminary final next week, between the two Melbourne juggernauts.

But to be honest, the AFL should be looking at the officialdom tonight. For any impartial bystander, the calls for the Pies were at times incomprehensible to fathom. Which is a great shame.

The Pies will face off against Richmond, in the blockbuster prelim that all and sundry wanted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the Giants, they can look to 2019 with huge faith of greater things to hopefully come, if given an even playing field.