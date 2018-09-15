The NRL's minor premiership prize money is insufficient

When, if ever, will the NRL bow to repeated criticism of the $100,000 prize money for the club who wins the minor premiership and JJ Giltinan Shield?

The paltry amount is an insult when you consider how demanding the season must be on the players both physically and psychologically.

For all of the blood, sweat and tears week in and week out for 25 Rounds, the amount seems to be totally insufficient.

A number of respected figures in the Game including Phil Gould and Brad Fittler have come forward with proposals which have a lot of merits, yet the NRL refuses to act on them.

Under the current system a cumulative $2.5 million is put up for the NRL finals series, which is dealt out accordingly to the top eight teams. So why then is the prize money for winning the NRL premiership only $400,000 and how is the rest of the prize money divided up?

Another point that should be raised here is why aren’t the players, who draw the big crowds through the turnstiles in the finals series, being better rewarded financially and given a bigger piece of the pie?

Phil Gould’s proposal was that the winner of the Minor Premiership should receive $1 million and that the prize money for winning the NRL premiership should be raised from $400,000 to $5 million.

Brad Fittler’s proposal would not reward the teams financially, but rather increase their personal spendings, which would help clubs retain their best players.

What Fittler told Channel 9 recently makes so much sense, “Because you come first, what happens is all your players become more valuable to other clubs, so you don’t have the ability to keep them at your club. If you give them an exemption – a million dollars, $500,000 – all of a sudden your good players could stay”.

It can only be hoped that the NRL will give serious consideration to some of these worthwhile proposals and that the prize money for winning both the NRL minor premiership and premiership will be lifted to an amount that is more acceptable and in line with other major sporting codes such as the AFL which awards $1 million to the winners of the AFL premiership.