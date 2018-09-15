What the Bok? Saffas stun All Blacks in incredible boilover

The Springboks have recorded an absolutely stunning victory over the All Blacks in Wellington, victorious by two points in the fourth round of the Rugby Championship.

The game all started as Beauden Barrett popped the ball up to Jordie Barrett, allowing him to burst through for a five-pointer just five minutes into the game.

The All Blacks threatened the South African line multiple times after that, but despite their early dominance, didn’t score until the 17th minute of play after the second brother combo of the night, this time Aaron and Ben Smith, set up the second try for New Zealand.

At that stage it looked like the fans were destined for a scoreline similar to last year’s clash in Albany, but it wasn’t to be as Apiphwe Dyanti dotted down in the corner, meaning that at least they couldn’t be held to nil.

Willie le Roux and Malcolm Marx scored five-pointers from close range to stun us all and to put the Springboks in the lead, 21-12.

New Zealand weren’t having any of it, and wrestled back a try to Rieko Ioane in the 38th after a long buildup.

Handre Pollard converted a penalty just before the break for a 24-17 lead to the visitors.

As the second half started, it sure didn’t take long for New Zealand to make an error, before Cheslin Kolbe burst over for the try just two minutes in, for a 14-point lead to the South Africans.

Rieko Ioane kept the ABs in the game with a try 10 minutes later, but Apiphwe Dyanti lifted the buffer out to 12 points with a five-pointer a few minutes later.

Codie Taylor and Ardie Savea scored tries in the 61st and 74th minutes, but neither tries were converted leaving South Africa in the lead by 2.

The South Africans held the All Blacks out for three minutes after the siren before a knock-on ensured the Springboks won by two.