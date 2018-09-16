Behind the barriers: Five bets for Sunday, 16 September

There’s some really solid racing across the board on Sunday, with the feature meeting being Dubbo Cup Day. Here are my five plays for the afternoon.

Bet 1: Win – Dubbo Race 4, number two: Song And A Prayer

I think you’ll get better than the $1.90 on offer at the time of writing this. John Thompson trains this mare, who has had seven career outings for a couple of placings. She’s been racing well recently without winning but has contested maidens which have been much stronger than what she faces here. She just needs from the draw and she’ll win.

Win bet: Tote

Bet 2: Win – Taree Race 7, number ten: Waruna

She found it a tough meeting at Taree, but I reckon she was the best of the day there. Kris Lees trains this mare, and we know the stable is absolutely flying with their fillies and mares. This girl is first up after a pretty solid opening prep in the autumn when she won her first two before placing at the Brook. She had a couple of quiet trials leading in, but I think ability-wise she’s the pony to bet on.

Win odds: $4.50 (Sportsbet)

Bet 3: Each-way – Geelong Race 1, number four: Count Of Carford

There looks like there’s good depth to this maiden, but I think this bloke is well and truly over the odds. He jumped out well prior to debuting at Sandown, where he was an alarming drifter in betting, but I liked the way he found the line late behind Extra Brut in a maiden, which looks a touch stronger than this one. I’m happy to have something on.

Win odds: $.00; place odds: /$2.50 (BetEasy)

Bet 4: Win – Geelong Race 8, number four: Satori

I think he’s the good thing on the program. Matt Cumani trains this very promising sprinter, who is four from four at the start of his career. There was a query on him on wet ground, but he put that to bed with a very impressive on-speed win at Sandown. A stack of speed is drawn inside him, but I think the jockey can take his time and let them sort it out. Bad luck is the only thing that beats him.

Win odds: $3.10 (BetEasy)

Bet 5: Each-way – Toowoomba Race 7, number one: Destiva

I think he’s well and truly over the odds at around $17. It’s been over a month between runs since racing over 900 metres at the Gold Coast, where he sat up on a pretty brutal speed and tired out of it late behind Darktown Strutter. He’s a good fresh horse and does drop a mile in grade and depth, plus gates gate one and the three-kilogram claim for Jed Hodge. I think he can only run well.

Win odds: $16; place odds: $4 (Sportsbet)