Cameron believes the Giants don't need wholesale changes

GWS coach Leon Cameron is adamant the Giants are on the right track despite their exit from the AFL finals at the hands of Collingwood.

Cameron lamented a deplorable start to the game that ultimately ended in a 10-point semi-final defeat to the Pies at the MCG on Saturday night.

GWS made it to the preliminary final stage of the past two seasons and can only wonder how 2018 might have played out had they not been dogged by injuries to key players throughout.

“We’re disappointed that we bow out in the second week of finals – I mean every club is,” Cameron said.

“(But) we’re definitely on the right track and we’re making up some ground.

“In a funny way, we’ve probably found a way to win a bit ugly this year and maybe we’ve been accused of not doing that in the past.

“Absolutely we’re on the right track, but do we have to tweak some things? Definitely because we fell short again. But I can’t see wholesale changes.

“I think it’s just a tweak here and there.”

Change to the GWS playing list began almost immediately after their semi-final loss with veteran midfielder Ryan Griffen announcing his retirement.

Griffen was one of a host of stars struck down with injury this year, with Tom Scully, Josh Kelly, Dawson Simpson, Heath Shaw and Jon Patton among the players unavailable for Saturday night’s clash.

Cameron believes 90 per cent of his club’s injuries this year were down to bad luck, but is committed to fixing the other 10 per cent to have more players available more often.

The Giants’ stretched salary cap is another issue that needs addressing, with star midfielder Dylan Shiel sought by clubs in his home state of Victoria.

“We’ll deal with that over the next couple of weeks … I’d be disappointed,” Cameron said of the prospect of losing Shiel.

“There’s a lot of speculation on all of our players, and that’s been the case for a number of years … guys have come and some have gone.

“We’ve done a remarkable job in keeping a number of our players through the expansion years. I think the club’s done a wonderful job.

“We’ve created a really good culture, but there’s always going to be speculation, because we’ve got some good quality players and that’s just the way it’s going to be.”