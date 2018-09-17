Behind the Barriers: Five bets for Monday, September 17

Three meetings are set down for Monday, and there are a couple of good opportunities available at Cessnock. Here are my five plays for the afternoon.

Bet One: Each Way, Cessnock Race One, Number 4, Rogue Runner

No rider booked at the time of writing this, so a likely scratching, but Rogue Runner is overs if he does run. Hasn’t raced for three weeks since racing over 1000m at the Brook where he was near the speed throughout and didn’t get the clearest of paths in the straight behind Sweetest Eyes. Blinkers and Tongue Tie go on, and he looked sharp in a recent trial.

Bet: $10 win/$20 place at $7/$2.30 (BetEasy)

Bet Two: Win, Cessnock Race Four, Number 10, Holy Reign

Holy Reign should win but $1.75 is rock bottom. I’d take the tote and hopefully you’ll get better. He comes through a 1600m maiden at Newcastle where he attempted to lead all the way and gave a mini kick but died on the run when fourth to Wild Impact. This is a significant drop in depth, though. There’s a little query at the trip but on speed is the spot to be at Cessnock.

Bet: $50 win (Tote)

Bet Three: Each Way, Cessnock Race Eight, Number 6, Kamehameha

A veteran for Brett Partelle who does tend to save his best for this track. I’m hoping Bullock gets him out hard from the gates, gets the front and rolls. Ran over 1000m at Muswellbrook last time where he was midfield wide with cover and chased hard all the way when fifth to Flash Stinger. Back at this track, and fresh, I’m keen on him at the odds.

Bet: $15 Win/$25 Place at $10/$3.30 (Sportsbet)

Bet Four: Win, Corowa Race One, Number 5, Buthayna

Just has to run up to the trial and she’ll be winning. Looks a nice filly for the Hayes/Dabernig team who is debuting here in search of a likely easy kill. Mitch Beers mare trialled up well at Cranbourne but this girl was bolting on speed at Tatura and was eased down in the straight yet still won. Short but should win.

Bet: $60 win at $1.75 (Sportsbet)

Bet Five: Win, Wangaratta Race Three, Number 6, Persuader

Another shortie but I think she’ll be too good for the rest of this field. Mick Price trains this girl, who showed really good promise in the autumn without winning. Been given a really good spell and has been tuned up with a couple of jump outs, the latest coming last week at Caulfield. Looks wound up to my eye.

Bet: $50 Win at $2 (Bet365)

Total Spend: $230