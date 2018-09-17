Behind the barriers: Five bets for Tuesday September 18

There looks to be good racing across the board on Tuesday, where I’m keen on a couple at Kembla Grange. Here are my five plays for the afternoon.

Bet One – Win – Kembla Race Four Number 2 Seel The Deel

I reckon he’s a near good thing. I loved his debut over 1400m here before going to the Newcastle 1300m where he loomed large to win the race but he just couldn’t quite finish it off.

I like him back up in trip to 1500m and from the good draw, I’d love to see him sit a touch closer in the run. If that eventuates, I don’t think they’ll beat him.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Bet: $30 Win at $3.8 (BetEasy)

Bet Two – Win – Kembla Race Five Number 8 Semper Fideli

I thought she’d start a bit shorter. Looks a great bet for mine. She trialled well prior to resuming over 1300m at Hawkesbury where she didn’t appear to take on much and duly won, and did it with real class and authority, hopefully showing signs of fulfilling the promise she showed in the first prep.

Hopefully, she can go on with it.

Bet: $40 Win at $2.9 (BetEasy)

Bet Three – Win – Townsville Race Two Number 2 Forgive Me

I think the $3+ is definite overs. I had him marked around $2.50 and perhaps shorter. He ran over this track/distance a fortnight back where he took a stronger field I thought and put them away to win quite impressively by nearly three lengths.

Only goes up a kilo from that outing, gate one, in form…just wins I think.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bet: $40 Win at $3 (Sportsbet)

Bet Four – Win – Wangaratta Race Four Number 8 Magnum Opus

Good thing to my eye. The Maher/Eustace team train this bloke, who debuted over this track/distance where he had the 1/1 sit and ran quite well in defeat I thought behind stablemate Yulong Meteor, who ran well against the tempo last week at Bendigo.

He should take good improvement and was scratched from an easier maiden at Wangaratta in preference for this.

Bet: $40 Win at $2.5 (Sportsbet)

Bet Five – Win – Pakenham Race Six Number 4 Bite This

I reckon the bookies have well and truly missed this bloke. He’s a good, fresh horse who finds a rather thin 58 to resume in. He looked sharp in a recent Mornington jump out, importantly ridden with cover.

Looks to be good speed, hopefully, he gets the suck run. $14 clear overs for a stable who has a great strike rate.

Bet: $50 E/W at $13/$3.4 (BetEasy)

Total spent: $250

Advertisement