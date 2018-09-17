Socceroos to play October friendly on the road against Kuwait

New Australian manager Graham Arnold’s first assignment will be a trip to Kuwait, with a friendly announced by the FFA on Monday afternoon.

While the Socceroos have already announced a pair of home friendlies against South Korea and Lebanon for the November international break and conducted a training camp during the September window, they will play one match during October.

Another short training camp in the United Arab Emirates will be taken by the Socceroos ahead of the match, before they head to Kuwait City on October 15 for the match.

Kick-off time and venue are still yet to be confirmed, however, with it being a Monday match, it’s likely to be under lights in Kuwait, meaning the match should start in the early hours of Tuesday morning (AEST).

Arnold said he was looking forward to the challenge and to continue building on the Socceroos new style of play.

“During our recent training camp in Turkey we worked hard to add attacking layers to the strong defensive base the Socceroos had at this year’s (FIFA) World Cup,” Arnold said.

“The fresh faces in camp did exceptionally well, they added a lot of energy to the training sessions and plenty of enthusiasm.

“Next month’s camp in the UAE, which will conclude with our friendly against Kuwait, will provide us with the chance to develop our play further and put our new style into a game situation.

“The players understand what we need to achieve and it was valuable to have the time with them in Turkey, without the pressure of a game, so I am confident that we will take further strides forward during the October window,” he said.

It’s now confirmed the Socceroos will play three friendlies under Arnold before heading to the United Arab Emirates in January of next year in an attempt to defend their Asian Cup victory from 2015.

Monday, October 15 – vs Kuwait (Kuwait City)

Saturday, November 17 at 7:50pm – vs South Korea (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane)

Tuesday, November 20 at 7:30pm – vs Lebanon (ANZ Stadium, Sydney)