The results are in! We asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Argentina, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring you our DIY player ratings.
A disappointing result has led to some harsh results for a number of players who the fans felt just weren’t up to it on Saturday night.
In particular Kurtley Beale has copped an incredibly low average rating of just 2.67, while Marika Koroibete with 3.97 continues to frustrate fans.
Off the bench Ned Hanigan, Nick Phipps and Bernard Foley all fell short of fan expectations.
While fans weren’t sold on Israel Folau’s performance on the wing – giving him a dead even average rating of 5 – Dane Haylett-Petty at fullback was voted Australia’s best, albeit only needing an average rating of 6.12 to take that honour.
Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.
1. Scott Sio
Average rating: 4.79
Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)
2. Tatafu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 3.73
Most common rating: 4 (30 per cent)
3. Allan Alaalatoa
Average rating: 4.78
Most common rating: 5 (46 per cent)
4. Rory Arnold
Average rating: 4.65
Most common rating: 5 (40 per cent)
5. Izack Rodda
Average rating: 4.79
Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)
6. Lukhan Tui
Average rating: 5.12
Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)
7. David Pocock
Average rating: 5.91
Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)
8. Pete Samu
Average rating: 4.61
Most common rating: 5 (42 per cent)
9. Will Genia
Average rating: 5.14
Most common rating: 6 (35 per cent)
10. Kurtley Beale
Average rating: 2.67
Most common rating: 3 (29 per cent)
11. Marika Koroibete
Average rating: 3.97
Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)
12. Matt Toomua
Average rating: 5.93
Most common rating: 6 (36 per cent)
13. Reece Hodge
Average rating: 5.69
Most common rating: 6 (34 per cent)
14. Israel Folau
Average rating: 5.00
Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)
15. Dane Haylett-Petty
Average rating: 6.12
Most common rating: 7 (29 per cent)
16. Folau Faingaa
Average rating: 4.09
Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)
17. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 4.71
Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)
18. Taniela Tupou
Average rating: 5.10
Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)
19. Adam Coleman
Average rating: 4.89
Most common rating: 5 (33 per cent)
20. Ned Hanigan
Average rating: 3.14
Most common rating: 4 (25 per cent)
21. Nick Phipps
Average rating: 2.77
Most common rating: 1 (25 per cent)
22. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 3.46
Most common rating: 4 (23 per cent)
23. Jack Maddocks
Average rating: 4.39
Most common rating: 5 (24 per cent)