The results are in! We asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against Argentina, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring you our DIY player ratings.

A disappointing result has led to some harsh results for a number of players who the fans felt just weren’t up to it on Saturday night.

In particular Kurtley Beale has copped an incredibly low average rating of just 2.67, while Marika Koroibete with 3.97 continues to frustrate fans.

Off the bench Ned Hanigan, Nick Phipps and Bernard Foley all fell short of fan expectations.

While fans weren’t sold on Israel Folau’s performance on the wing – giving him a dead even average rating of 5 – Dane Haylett-Petty at fullback was voted Australia’s best, albeit only needing an average rating of 6.12 to take that honour.

Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Scott Sio

Average rating: 4.79

Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)

2. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 3.73

Most common rating: 4 (30 per cent)

3. Allan Alaalatoa

Average rating: 4.78

Most common rating: 5 (46 per cent)

4. Rory Arnold

Average rating: 4.65

Most common rating: 5 (40 per cent)

5. Izack Rodda

Average rating: 4.79

Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

6. Lukhan Tui

Average rating: 5.12

Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)

7. David Pocock

Average rating: 5.91

Most common rating: 6 (29 per cent)

8. Pete Samu

Average rating: 4.61

Most common rating: 5 (42 per cent)

9. Will Genia

Average rating: 5.14

Most common rating: 6 (35 per cent)

10. Kurtley Beale

Average rating: 2.67

Most common rating: 3 (29 per cent)

11. Marika Koroibete

Average rating: 3.97

Most common rating: 5 (27 per cent)

12. Matt Toomua

Average rating: 5.93

Most common rating: 6 (36 per cent)

13. Reece Hodge

Average rating: 5.69

Most common rating: 6 (34 per cent)

14. Israel Folau

Average rating: 5.00

Most common rating: 6 (30 per cent)

15. Dane Haylett-Petty

Average rating: 6.12

Most common rating: 7 (29 per cent)

16. Folau Faingaa

Average rating: 4.09

Most common rating: 5 (41 per cent)

17. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 4.71

Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

18. Taniela Tupou

Average rating: 5.10

Most common rating: 5 (35 per cent)

19. Adam Coleman

Average rating: 4.89

Most common rating: 5 (33 per cent)

20. Ned Hanigan

Average rating: 3.14

Most common rating: 4 (25 per cent)

21. Nick Phipps

Average rating: 2.77

Most common rating: 1 (25 per cent)

22. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 3.46

Most common rating: 4 (23 per cent)

23. Jack Maddocks

Average rating: 4.39

Most common rating: 5 (24 per cent)