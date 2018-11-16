A 'new normal' for the Wallabies?

‘The only way is up…… baby’ – Yazz 1988

In 1988 the Wallabies were still in the amateur era. With the dawn of the professional era not far away ,the trajectory was indeed up. Thanks to a glut of talent and some genuine rugby smarts it was a glorious time to look up at the trophy cabinet and see a fully stocked shelf.

If I were to put my finger on where the worm turned it would be the lead up to the 2003 RWC final against England. It was moment of individual brilliance from Stirling Mortlock that got the Wallabies into the final and from there we adopted a focus of ‘hanging on’ in games rather than winning them with nous and a strong set piece.

There cannot be any argument that there has been a steady decline in interest in the game in Australia and correspondingly the financial costs are really mounting up. We appear to be flogging a horse long since expired.

There are a steady stream of people calling for Cheika’s sacking – this comes with the territory of being a head coach but it does beg two questions. One – who is a likely replacement? Two – can you deny that Cheika and company are giving it a red hot go?

In watching more of the English Premiership and the Pro14 what jumps out immediately is that there is a plan when the team plays – particularly with Saracens, Exeter, Leinster and Munster.

Players rarely get isolated running the ball away from support and tactical kicking is just that – tactical. If you need proof of a lack of technical kicking, Kurtley Beale chip kicked twice in succession against Wales with 20 seconds left to play. Twice.

Let that sink in.

This is old news to you all I’m sure – so where am I headed? I would like to propose a revision to what the way ‘up’ is and ratchet the expectations so that Australian rugby can be enjoyed rather than pilloried constantly.

In your heart of hearts does anyone really believe that we are in the ball park of competing with the All Blacks, Ireland or England?

Think of the trajectory of those teams before answering that question, the Wallabies are on life support while the other top tier teams are producing bigger, faster and better skilled players.

Look at the baby rhino Sam Underhill skinning Beauden Barret last weekend – does Australia have any player that can do that let alone a forward?

This weekend’s game against Italy will be of interest to me as I believe this is exactly the place that Australian rugby should start getting used to. This is our new normal and our future lies not with the top tier juggernauts.

We need to start over and realise that teams like Italy, Georgia, Romania and at a stretch Scotland are the direct counterparts to the Wallabies.

Why not embrace this reality check and understand that we cannot match the firepower that the top tier teams bring?

I am truly not trying to be a defeatist or doomsday merchant nor am I challenging the Wallabies to lift their game.

There is simply no need to slander the playing group right now as this is not far away from the best we can muster, it just so happens to align nicely with the second tier nations – funny that.

Continue to enjoy the game of rugby. It’s a unique game with virtues and quirks. I implore you to not slag off the Waratah clique and change your expectations as to where we really are at.