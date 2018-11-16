Sandown quaddie preview 17th November

Well the official end of the spring carnival is upon us with a huge ten-race card coming to us from Sandown where the early quaddie will run from races three through to six and the regular or the late quaddie will run from races seven through to ten, lets get stuck into it!

Early Quaddie

First Leg – Listed MRC Members Twilight Glow Stakes 1400m

4 Sweet Rockette has trialed nicely leading into this after a seven week freshen up where she finished second at Moonee Valley splitting two good fillies who then chased Sunlight last time out, looks ready for this!

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

5 Tahitian Dancer was even to the line in a strong Group One race which was won by Amphitrite but that was at the 1600 meters and drops back to the 1400 meters here which she appreciates after her last start fourth over the 1400 meters at Flemington where she closed off nicely.

6 Aristocratic Miss comes out of the same race where Tahitian Dance ran fourth, Aristocratic Miss ran fifth on that occasion where she stayed closer to the inside when the winners were coming from out wide and finished off soundly forget the 1600-metre group one miss when she was wide and couldn’t get into a good rhythm.

7 Into the Abyss had a wide run from the draw last start and went super where she finished third on the occasion at Flemington, was mighty unlucky not too win two starts back at Moonee Valley, the Seabrook form looks good!

12 Jentico throwing in a one at a bit of odds here, she has two starts for two wins, won well on debut and then went to Moonee Valley and dead heated with a handy male from the Weir yard and ran a handy time.

Selections: 4-5-6-7-12

Second Leg – Group 3 MyPunter.com Eclipse Stakes 1800m

4 Mask of Time led and relished soft ground in the Coongy Stakes at Caulfield with a subsequent group one winner in Best of Days, Mask of Time then went to Sydney where it ran second beaten a short margin by Red Excitement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5 Back on Gold did his best work late when first up then he went to Wyong and hung badly that was just a forgive run, in his most recent run he was good behind Kaonic at Flemington.

6 Bring Me Roses just had no luck fresh which was a forgive run, she then went to Moonee Valley and raced tight for room at a vital stage of the race, last start she finished off well in a group one race at Flemington behind Shillelagh where she finished second on that occasion and finished off well.

7 Muraaqeb was very good in track record Epsom in Sydney, the next few starts were forgive runs as it got lost at Caulfield and it was just too wet for her last start at Flemington, can bounce back here. 9 Mahamedeis very good behind subsequent group one winner Best of Days in the Coongy and last start he just didn’t quicken at Flemington, can bounce back here.

Selections: 4-5-6-7-9

Third Leg – Group 3 Kevin Heffernan Stakes 1300m

2 Rich Charm has been kept fresh since pulling up lame off a firm track at Flemington, has trialed well leading into this and is a class act.

5 Chamois Road no match for the winner but chased hard in track record time fresh, has a very good record from 1200 meters to 1400 meters, will go well here. 6 Missrock swung wide and ran on fresh, was only fair against Osborne Bulls last time out but wasn’t beaten that far, has placed in two Goodwoods and a Lightning so you know she has a touch of class.

8 Savanna Amour gets the visors on again here and the blinkers come off, she returned in good order then wanted longer than 1100 meters second up, she finished sixth in her most recent run but wasn’t beaten far behind Osborne Bulls and co, the step up to 1300 meters here looks ideal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9 Quilista has been solid in her past three runs not beaten that far in any of them the step up to 1300 meters could suit. 10 Cool Passion was up in trip last time where she sat handy and toughed it out for a solid win after holding them off, takes on some males here but is a winning chance.

11 Ellicazoom smashed a group three field when first up and went very good again second up at Caulfield behind a smart one in Winter Bride, in her most recent run the wet track nor the pattern of the day was to her liking, can bounce back here.

Selections: 2-5-6-8-9-10-11

Last Leg – Group 3 Araza Sandown Stakes 1500m

Going with just the one runner here who I think is one of the better bets on the program, I am a big fan of this horse who is lightly raced and just had the seven starts for five wins and two seconds.

Number 8 Fifty Stars a bit unlucky not to be unbeaten this prep, he has two seconds and win to his name this prep, had a sweet run and the rain helped last time out where he won impressively with good gaps behind them, is a promising horse and still on the up I feel, has form here too!

Selections: 8

Regular/Late Quaddie

First Leg – Group 2 Ladbrokes Sandown Guineas

1 Long Leaf gets the winkers on here and the blinkers off, ran on well in a mostly on speed race in Guineas Prelude at Caulfield, stuck to task in a hot group one race behind Sunlight last time out, pulled up sore in his one 1600-metre miss, in the mix here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3 Ringerdingding got the blinkers back on at Moonee Valley and was wide against the pattern of the day but ran home the fastest 1000 meters of the day, awesome finish and big win last week at Flemington.

12 Seabrook was close up in a group one race against the older mares last start where she finished sixth on that occasion not beaten all that far, ran on well in Group One Guineas prior to that and has won the Champange Stakes at 1600 meters as a two year old.

Selections: 1-3-12

Second Leg – Group 2 Quayclean Zipping Classic 2400m

2 Ventura Storm didn’t run the 3200 meters in the Melbourne Cup he finished tenth which is still a good achievement, had the run but won well in track record time at Moonee Valley prior to that over 2500 meters, right in this!

3 Libran hooked out 700 meters from home in the Moonee Valley Cup and kept closing with the pattern no help, kept coming last week with 58 kilos behind a smart stayer in Jaameh.

4 The Taj Mahal won this race last year and looks in decent order to make it back to back wins, always wide last time out at Moonee Valley so you can forget that run and forgive it, attacked when on pace in the Caulfield Cup and stuck on well, suited here. 6 Lord Fandango was super first up then worked home quite well in Group Two Herbert Power, forced wide and ran on against the pattern in his most recent run, is ready now.

7 Dal Harraild didn’t have the best of luck in his Australian debut which he ran home in a quick time and should have finished closer, very tough at Bendigo with blinkers finishing second behind Red Alto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8 Our Libretto is a lightly raced five year old who has major upside, impressed at Cranbourne winning the Pinker Pinker plate where she swooped home from last, then a slow speed was no help to her last week and didn’t quicken at all, trip suits here.

Selections: 2-3-4-6-7-8

Third Leg – Listed Clanbrooke Racing Doveton Stakes 1000m

1 Faatinah blinkers back on and off a freshen up when he gave a great sight on Oaks Day with his 59 kilos, stays up in the weights here but a good chance. 2 Thermal Current broke a long run of outs with an Oaks Day win with a big finish down the outside rail, has a very good 1000 meter record, might have his confidence back!

3 Bons Away very good finale given the slow speed last time matching motors with Osborne Bulls in the run home, needs another win and this could be it. 5 I’ll Have a Bit very good first up after drawing a bit too close to the inside, has won second up and became a group class sprinter last prep!

6 Spending to Win had a nice ride and a good win when first up in a quick time beating Eduardo and Bons Away who have both been narrowly beaten in Group 2 Gilgai since that run. 9 Soothing kept chasing last time in on pace race where she finished behind a handy one in From Within, like her getting away from Caulfield and can win!

13 Crown Witness gets the stallion chain off first time here, this lightly raced four year old mare resumes here with just four starts and three wins, brilliant trial leading into this, looked a star in her first prep beating a smart mare in Catchy in one of those runs!

Selections: 1-2-3-5-6-9-13

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last Leg – Group 3 Le Pine Funerals Summoned Stakes 1500m

2 Our Crown Mistress was very wide fresh and forget that, only collared late at Caulfield, last start at Flemington she led and just got nabbed late, ready to fire here.

3 Shoko led and faded at Flemington then went to a leader biased track and Moonee Valley and just kept going winning that race, very genuine horse. 4 Zumbelina way back from the gate fresh and did run on well fitter and better for that run, slight overs here and can win!

7 Spanner Head very genuine and beat some quality animals home two back, stuck to her task at Flemington, must include! 8 Seductive Miss just didn’t finish off in the Group Two Stock Stakes at Moonee Valley then she just didn’t have any luck at Caulfield and in her most recent run at Flemington she looked the winner but One More Try who was the winner on that occasion was just too tough.

16 Our Sea Goddess is a lightly raced mare building a nice record, too classy last time out at Moonee Valley, is up a notch or two but can run a nice race at odds.

Selections: 2-3-4-7-8-16

Good luck Roarers, just play around those numbers and see how you go but those are my thoughts on both of the quaddies, things can always change and if anything does I will update it in the comments, best of luck and see you next week!