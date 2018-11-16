Who could take the vacant referees boss spot?

That’s right, you have read it correctly. Tony Archer has been sacked as the referees boss.

So now we ask ourselves the million dollar question, who should take his spot? I have three candidates for the role.

Phil Gould

Sure he may have never been a ref and this is a sixes and sevens answer from me but this man has been involved in the game for a long time.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

From his debut for Penrith in 1976 all the way to now as a commentator in 2018, that’s 42 long years. Whether as a player, coach, general manager or commentator, he has seen the game evolve.

He has even put his hand up and said he’ll do it free of charge.

Bill Harrigan

Arguably the greatest referee ever and took no shit from anyone. If you piss him off, he’ll send you off.

He has had a run before but he wasn’t able to get far by being told what to do. Harrigan has put his hand up yet again for the role but said if he gets the role, he wants to do things his way.

Matt Cecchin

This one should spin some heads. He may have a rather profound history of controversial calls to the point his family were threatened but he was one of the better refs of the modern era.

Just like any other human, he made his mistakes but unlike many humans, he did admit his errors. From his knowledge and experience, yes he could be ideal despite long odds outside chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know some will disagree with me and have there own opinions, you have every right to do so. However, one thing we can all agree on is there’s no chance shoulder charges and the biff will be allowed to return.

As much as many would love to see that, I am prepared to bet we have a better chance to see a vampire getting a sun tan and the zombie apocalypse.

Roarers, I have had my say so now you have yours. Do you agree or disagree with my candidates? Which of the three do you prefer? Who do you think would be ideal for the job? The floor is yours.