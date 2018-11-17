Australia vs South Africa T20 live stream and TV guide

Australia will look to bounce back from a loss in the 50-over game when they take on South Africa in a one-off T20 international on the Gold Coast. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

This will be the first ever international cricket played on the Gold Coast, set to be held at Metricon Stadium. The first ball is scheduled for 7:20pm (AEDT) on Saturday, November 17.

The Aussies come into this series off a 2-1 loss against South Africa in the one-day series and will be out to try and turn things around before India begin their extended tour of the land down under for a majority of the summer, with matches in all three formats set to be played.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

How to watch the match on TV

There will be only one way to watch this match – and that’ll be through the new home of cricket in Australia, Fox Sports.

Their broadcast of the match will be available on the new 24/7 cricket channel, Fox Cricket, which can be found on channel number 501.

The coverage there will begin from 6:30pm (AEDT) and run until shortly after the conclusion of the match, which should be around 10:30pm (AEDT).

To watch the match on TV, you will need to ensure you have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

How to live stream the match online

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are looking to stream the match online, then you will need to do so through one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

For those already with a TV subscription, you can use the Foxtel App. On the other hand, if you are only looking to stream the channels of Foxtel, you’ll want to use Foxtel Now.

You can, of course, also follow the match here on The Roar with our live blog and highlights.