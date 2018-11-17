Behind the barriers: Five bets for Ascot

The RJ Peters Stakes (1500m) highlights a fab card at Ascot this Saturday, with the Group race being a last ditch effort for horses to squeeze into the Railway final field. Here are my five plays across the meeting.

Bet One: Each Way – Race Three Number 4: Kaapander

The bookies have missed him I think. This Peter Farrell trained sprinter resumed over 1000m here on Cup Day and you could make a case he should have won despite starting near $20.

Just had no luck in the straight and clearly had something to give. Better luck here and I’m sure he’ll run well behind a good speed.

Bet Two: Win – Race Four Number 5: Arcadia Queen

Normal luck and she’ll be winning. Team Williams trains this filly, who was unbeaten prior to the Burgess Queen on Cup Day where she just got too far back but rattled home to run third to Lady Cosmology. Smaller field and up to the mile, she should win barring bad luck. Good thing on the program. Think the $2 is a touch of overs if she produces her best.

Bet Three: Place – Race Five Number 3: Dainty Tess

She’s a beauty and have to go with her. She’s 2/2 this time in for Dan Morton, the latest win coming in the Prince Of Wales when producing her customary brilliant finale to get the win. She’s the pick of the locals alongside Enticing Star for the Winterbottom. Think she can continue her winning ways.

Bet Four: Win – Race Six Number 2: Royal Command

Becoming a tad costly but this does look his race. Thought that was the case here a fortnight back but he just had no answers for the brilliance of Freo. Draws to get three wide cover and I don’t think there are any horses in the class of Freo going around in this event. Short but should be winning despite a tricky gate.

Bet Five: Win – Race Seven Number 2: Action

Confident he can get his spot in the Railway via a win here. Team Williams have got Galaxy Star in the Railway and I think they can get another runner in the race with this bloke, who was very good in the Asian Beau when second to Galaxy Star. Third up at 1500m, he should be ready to show his best. Keen on him.