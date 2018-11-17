Behind the Barriers: Five bets for Rosehill, Doomben and Morphettville Parks

Rosehill is where Sydney racing takes place this Saturday, eight races will be decided on the Parks track at Morphettville and the Summer Carnival kicks into gear at Doomben. Here are my five plays across the three meetings.

Bet One: Win – Rosehill Race Five Number 7: Just Dreaming

Forgive a good horse for one poor run and I’ll do that with this girl. Kris Lees trained mare who was I was very keen on when she ran at Randwick three weeks ago but on face value, I thought she was terrible behind Torgersen after getting a relatively sweet trip just near the speed.

At her best, she should go awfully close. But that last start was a little worrying. The big tick though is Rachel King steers and she rides the mare very well.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Bet Two: Win – Rosehill Race Eight Number 5: Seasons

Well done if you got the $3.20 opening price. Short enough now but should be winning.

Les Bridge trainst his mare, who first up last prep at Canterbury will likely go down as the best thing beat of the 2018 calendar year. She then went on to win a couple of races in very impressive fashion. Loved the way she has looked at the trials and appears forward enough for this 1200m assignment.

Bet Three: Win – Rosehill Race Nine Number 1: Newsfan

I think the query with the weight is the reason we’re getting $3.20 and not even money. She has carried 58.5kg to win previously so for mine, it’s no issue.

Kim Waugh has a really good mare on her hands that resumed over 1200m here a fortnight back and she was most impressive in getting the job done, albeit in a much easier race, but she won with such class and authority. If she naturally improves off that, clearly the one to beat.

Bet Four: Win – Doomben Race Five Number 11: Jami Lady

Pleasing to see support for her. I think the gap between her and Zoustyle in the market is far too great.

Four weeks between runs for Steve O’Dea since racing over 1200m here where she was heavily backed and on the turn, it looked no betting as she loomed up but as soon as you had that thought, the wheels were spinning and she didn’t finish off at all behind Light Up The Room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shifted a plate in the run, so that could well be an excuse. Like her back to 1050m and the two wins prior were outstanding. Keen she can knock off the favourite.

Bet Five: Win – Morphettville Parks Race Seven Number 3: Box On Collins

Bet of the day in Adelaide for mine. Ran over the mile a fortnight back on the course proper where I thought he was ridden really poorly. Just given no chance, whereas the eventual winner Gheedaa had the sweet trip and got the break.

Up to 1950m and back in depth, really keen. Think he’ll start shorter than the $2.90 currently on offer.