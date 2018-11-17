Behind the barriers: Five bets for Sandown

Sandown will host their biggest race day on Saturday where it is Zipping Classic Day. Here are my five plays across the meeting.

Bet One: Win – Race Two Number 3: Yogi

The blinkers finally go on 3 Yogi and my coin will be on him too. Darren Weir has tried everything with the horse to get him to focus and perhaps sit closer in the run.

It hasn’t worked. Blinkers are the final straw.

He’s just flopping out the back in his races and leaving his run far too late. He’ll eat up the two miles, and likes Sandown.

If he runs to his best, he’ll win, mainly because there is no depth to this field. $3+ is fine.

Bet Two: Each Way – Race Four Number 5: Black On Gold:

Bit surprised he is easy in early betting because I thought he was one of the better bets on the card. He resumed over 1800m on Cup Day at Flemington and loved the way he closed off when a close up fourth to Kaonic. Gate one, fitter, McEvoy on, he appeals, especially on a firm track because he is normally legless on a track with give.

Bet Three: Place – Race Six Number 5: Liapari

Don’t want to take $2.20 thereabouts for Fifty Stars, so back this horse to run top three at around $4+.

Formerly with Chris Waller, this gelding had his first run for the new stable in the Sale Cup where he ran an absolute blinder I thought and was very good late when a close up fourth to Doubt Defying. Good second up record and he can certainly win this if he’s anywhere near his best.

Bet Four: Win – Race Seven Number 12: Seabrook

Looks a two horse race and I am with the proven performer. Classy filly for the Mick Price team who just found the class a bit much I thought in the Empire Rose but was far from disgraced behind Shillelagh. She’s got the proper Group l form next to her name and fifth up last prep, she won the Group l Champagne at the distance.

Bet Five: Each Way – Race Ten Number 3: Shoko

Hopefully she can sit on speed and run a positive race in the get out. Led all the way and, though aided by bias, was still a strong winner of the Tesio on Cox Plate Day. Good record at Sandown and I think back to 1500m will suit.

Much more depth, but will be out of trouble on speed and giving her all, which she has done every start. Double figures is fine.