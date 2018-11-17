Behind the barriers: Five bets for Sunday November 18

There’s some good racing right across the board on Sunday, highlighted by Donald Cup Day in Victoria.

Here are my five plays for the afternoon.

Bet One – Win – Newcastle Race Three Number 8 Scarlet Dream

The three-year-old fillies ranks for Mark Newnham are quite deep and this girl looks very progressive. He has just two career outings, but the win last time on Cup Day at Kembla was outstanding.

Landed some good bets and she was dominant, drawing clear late. Extra trip, upside and appears beautifully in after the claim for an in-form Robbie Dolan.

Bet: $50 Win at $2.25 (Neds)

Bet Two – Win – Newcastle Race Six Number 5 Proven Class

Just needs normal luck and she’ll be winning. She was very good on her debut at Warwick Farm before going to Hawkesbury where I thought she was an absolute moral but unfortunately, she wanted to duck and I think if she had a strong right-hand whip rider, she would have won.

That’s why I like the booking of Koby Jennings. Tricky gate, but looks to have these covered on ability.

Bet: $100 Win at $2 (Bet365)

Bet Three – Win – Donald Race Seven Number 7 Fastnet Latina

The feature of the day is the Donald Cup and I’m quite keen on Fastnet Latina. First two runs for the prep were outstanding, which was why I liked him on Bendigo Cup Day, but for mine, he was ridden too close to the speed and was empty late behind Superhard.

He is crying out for the mile and hopefully gets a more conservative steer.

Bet: $30 Win at $4.2 (Sportsbet)

Bet Four – Each Way – Geelong Race Seven Number 3 Assertive Star

Definite throw at the stumps here with this galloper, formerly with Ken Rogerson but is now with Byron Cozamanis. He did his recent racing in the Northern Territory where he was okay without shooting the lights out. Recent Sandown jump out wasn’t too bad, and really, this isn’t the strongest race I’ve seen, especially for a second tier meeting.

Bet: $10 E/W (Tote)

Bet Five – Win – Albany Race Four Number 5 Arrum Boy

Looks a great bet in the West. Steve Wolfe trains this four-year-old, and when you see his record, he’s a proven Saturday performer in town. Lot to like about his resumption at Mount Barker a fortnight back, just running out of condition late when second to Tango Ora.

On his home track now, stable jock on and rates highly.

Bet: $30 Win (Tote)

Total spent: $230

