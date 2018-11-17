Wallabies vs Italy live stream and TV Guide

The Spring Tour continues for the Wallabies, with the second match of the three-game series taking place against Italy. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the match, or watching it on TV.

It’s been a calendar year to forget for the Australian national side, with a home series loss to Ireland being followed up by a putrid showing in the Rugby Championship and a 3-0 Bledisloe Cup whitewash.

The Spring Tour started off poorly too, with a drab 12-9 loss to Wales. The consensus is that, if the Wallabies are going to win a game this tour, it’ll have to be against the Azzurri.

How to watch the match on TV

You’ll have two options if you want to watch this match on TV.

BeIN Sports is the first option, as they have the rights to all Wallabies matches played in Europe.

Their coverage commences at roughly 12:45am (AEDT) on BeIN Sports 3 (515, or 282 in HD).

If you want to catch BeIN’s broadcast, you’ll need a valid Foxtel TV subscription, with the sports package included.

You will, however, also be able to watch the Spring Tour on free-to-air television through SBS.

Their coverage will also commence at 12:45am. Check your local listings to confirm which channel SBS comes through in your local area.

How to live stream the match online

If you’d rather live stream the match online, you’ll need to subscribe to a streaming service of some sort.

The first option would be to use one of Foxtel’s two streaming applications.

If you already have one of their TV subscriptions (with sport included), you can just use the Foxtel App, which will already be included in your subscription.

Otherwise, you’ll need to subscribe to Foxtel Now, which is a streaming-only variant of the pay-TV service.

However, BeIN Sports also have their own streaming service called BeIN Sports connect, which you can subscribe to independently as well.

The Roar will, as always, be covering the match with a live blog, highlights and all the best post-match analysis.

