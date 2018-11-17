Petaia debut cancelled after injury

Jordan Petaia’s Wallabies debut is on hold after the 18-year-old was ruled out of the clash with Italy due to a hamstring strain.

The Queensland Reds flyer had been named in the starting line-up for Saturday’s (Sunday 0100 AEDT) encounter in Padua but was ruled out on Friday morning.

Lock Rory Arnold who, was named on the bench, is also out after he suffered a fractured eye socket during training on Thursday.

Petaia was in line to become the third youngest player to debut for the Wallabies less than a year after leaving high school.

Although the injury is not considered serious, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika felt it would be unfair to let him play his first game when he is not 100 per cent fit.

Melbourne Rebels winger Marika Koiroibete will take his place and the team medical staff are confident Petaia will be fit for the England game at Twickenham next week.

Arnold picked up a gash across his eyebrow injury late in Thursday’s training session.

After receiving stitches, it later emerged the giant Brumbies star was suffering from a slight fracture to the socket and immediately ruled out of the game.

Arnold’s place on the bench is taken by veteran Rob Simmons..

Free-running NSW Waratahs halfback Jake Gordon will make his debut alongside Matt Toomua who starts at five-eighth with Bernard Foley moving to inside centre.

“He’s got a bit more running around the fringes and he’s been competing with Nick (Phipps) strongly at the Waratahs,” Cheika said of Gordon.

“He’s performed really well at training … he’s linked well with the forwards and I just think it was a great chance for him to get a run.”

Cheika said the decision to move Foley from 10 to 12 was to give Toomua the chance to stake his claim for a regular spot in the side in his favoured position.

“I wanted to give them all an opportunity to play there and Beale’s had his opportunity and Foley’s had his,” he said.

“Now Toomua will get his opportunity to play there. It was just a question of what I decided to do – whether I went with Beale alongside him or Foley or whether we decided to go with this combo initially.

“With Beale on the bench, he’ll get his opportunity out there as well.”

Tolu Latu has somewhat surprisingly been left out after doing well against Wales with Folau Fainga’a restored to the starting line-up.

Taniela Tupou is named at prop ahead of Allan Alaalatoa.

Israel Folau moves from the wing to fullback while regular No.15 Dane Haylett-Petty drops to the bench.

Veteran utility back Adam Ashley-Cooper will win his 117th cap to leapfrog Nathan Sharpe as the third most-capped Wallabies player.

Wallabies: Israel Folau, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Samu Kerevi, Bernard Foley, Marika Koiroibete, Matt Toomua, Jake Gordon, David Pocock, Michael Hooper (capt), Jack Dempsey, Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda, Scott Sio, Folau Fainga’a, Taniel Tupou. Res: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Jermaine Ainsley, Sekope Kepu, Rob Simmons, Pete Samu, Will Genia, Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty.