Renshaw fails as Lyon fires in Shield

Matt Renshaw has failed to press his claims for a Test recall, with NSW’s all-Australian attack firing them into a dominant position in their Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland.

NSW were on top at tea on Saturday’s second day at Canberra’s Manuka Oval with the Bulls struggling at 7-177, still trailing by 102 runs.

Renshaw fell for just 21 in the first session after Nathan Lyon caught his bottom edge.

After being given a second life late on day one when he was dropped at slip, the Bulls’ opener failed to make the most of his opportunity to push for an Australian recall this summer.

Lyon starred with the ball, taking 3-58, while Peter Nevil was exceptional behind the stumps – taking a sharp catch to remove Charlie Hemphrey (1) and stumping Jimmy Peirson (33).

Australian coach Justin Langer would have been heartened by Mitchell Starc (1-55), Josh Hazlewood (2-36) and Pat Cummins (1-21) sharing the wickets.

However Renshaw’s lacklustre innings leaves him with a headache with several spots in his batting order wide open.

Allrounder Marnus Labuschangne was Queensland’s top-scorer with 52, however isn’t expected to hold his spot in the national side after debuting against Pakistan in the UAE.

Michael Neser (21) and Mark Steketee (13) were not out heading into the final session.

