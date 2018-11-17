Socceroos vs South Korea live stream and TV guide

The Socceroos will be out to continue their preparation for the Asian Cup in a friendly against South Korea in Brisbane. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

Kick-off in this friendly is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEDT) on Saturday, November 17 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Socceroos come into the match having beaten Kuwait in their last fixture away from home. This will only be manager Graham Arnold’s second match in charge of the team.

How to watch the match on TV

There will be two ways to watch this friendly on TV in Australia.

The first of those is through Fox Sports, who have the rights to broadcast every Socceroos and A-League game.

Their coverage of the fixture will be available on Channel 503 and will commence at 7pm (AEDT) in the lead-up to kick-off.

To watch the broadcast on Fox Sports, you will need to have access to a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.

The second way to watch the match will be through free to air broadcaster, Channel 10. They will cover the match from 7pm as well on their main channel.

