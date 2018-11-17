Socceroos vs South Korea live stream and TV guide

Anyone can contribute to The Roar and have their work featured alongside some of Australia’s most prominent sports journalists.
The Socceroos will be out to continue their preparation for the Asian Cup in a friendly against South Korea in Brisbane. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online or watching it on TV.
Kick-off in this friendly is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEDT) on Saturday, November 17 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
The Socceroos come into the match having beaten Kuwait in their last fixture away from home. This will only be manager Graham Arnold’s second match in charge of the team.
There will be two ways to watch this friendly on TV in Australia.
The first of those is through Fox Sports, who have the rights to broadcast every Socceroos and A-League game.
Their coverage of the fixture will be available on Channel 503 and will commence at 7pm (AEDT) in the lead-up to kick-off.
To watch the broadcast on Fox Sports, you will need to have access to a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package.
The second way to watch the match will be through free to air broadcaster, Channel 10. They will cover the match from 7pm as well on their main channel.
If you are looking to stream the match online, the best way to do so will be through one of Foxtel’s applications. Which one you use depends on what sort of subscription you may already have with Foxtel. For those already with a valid TV account, you can use your username and password to log into the Foxtel App for free. On the other hand, those who only want to stream the channels of Foxtel can use Foxtel Now. You can also stream the match through TenPlay. Here at The Roar, we will cover the match with a live blog and highlights.
If you are looking to stream the match online, the best way to do so will be through one of Foxtel’s applications. Which one you use depends on what sort of subscription you may already have with Foxtel.
For those already with a valid TV account, you can use your username and password to log into the Foxtel App for free.
On the other hand, those who only want to stream the channels of Foxtel can use Foxtel Now.
You can also stream the match through TenPlay.
Here at The Roar, we will cover the match with a live blog and highlights.